North Dakota's new senate and house majority leaders discuss priorities and approaches to leadership
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly elected Senate Majority Leader David Hogue is talking about what his approach will be while leading in Bismarck. "It doesn't mean a lot to me individually. I mean I'm looking forward to the challenge as I've said in the past few interviews. I really love the coaching mentoring role and that's how I see my position," said Hogue.
Staff shortage forces North Dakota women’s prison to cancel in-person visits
The Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center has canceled in-person visitation until further notice due to staff shortages.
Longtime North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle set to retire in January
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald W. VandeWalle, the longest serving justice in state history, has informed Governor Doug Burgum that he will be retiring next year. Vandewall is set to hang up the robe after more than six decades of service to the State of North...
Second strike vote coming for Minnesota Nurses Association
(St. Paul, MN) -- A second strike vote is coming for the Minnesota Nurses Association. The union announced Thursday that members will vote November 30th to authorize another possible strike at over a dozen Twin Cities and Twin Ports area hospitals. If the strike is approved, negotiators would have to...
Minnesota schools hit with rampant Flu outbreaks
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota schools are being hit with rampant flu outbreaks. The Minnesota Department of Health's latest report showed nearly 100 flu outbreaks last week. An outbreak is determined if either five-percent of the total enrollment or three or more students from the same classroom are out with the flu.
Republican Legislator Not Keeping Party Chairman’s Marijuana Out of South Dakota
“Thank you for all you did to keep marijuana out of South Dakota!” writes Marj in her psalmy note. Um, Marj, I hate to break it to you, but no one—no legislator and no law—is keeping marijuana out of South Dakota. Marj’s fantasy of a pot-free SD...
North Dakota receives $1.7 Billion dollars in first year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is already seeing the results of a bipartisan bill meant to improve infrastructure across the country. The $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, otherwise known as the American Jobs Plan, was officially signed into law on November 15th, 2021. The legislation contained measures to rebuild roadways and bridges, improve airports and public transportation options including passenger rail, create a electric vehicle charging network, and more all across the United States.
MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Dakota Medical Foundation
(Fargo, ND) -- The Dakota Medical Foundation is among the recipients in the latest round of donations by MacKenzie Scott. The foundation received ten-million dollars from the philanthropist. “We do nothing by ourselves,” said DMF Executive Director Pat Traynor. “This gift reflects the tireless efforts of the thousands of charities,...
Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
North Dakota Deer Gun Closes Sunday, Nov. 20
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As quick as it started, it seems it’s ending. The North Dakota Deer Gun season is in its third and final weekend, ending this Sunday, Nov. 20. Game & Fish Wildlife Biologist Doug Leier says he encourages you to get out and fill that...
The Ugliest States In America: Where Does North Dakota Land?
I know we are a flyover state but just how ugly is North Dakota?
Are You Committing A Crime In North Dakota?
I left for Arizona on November 7th, and flew back in on November 14. While I was gone, it snowed! Williston got a nervous 9 inches and Bismarck got 24 inches. With all the snow, and the cold that comes with it, I hit the button on my remote to start my car. I wanted to get into a nice warm vehicle. As I waited for my luggage, I started to wonder if it's illegal to leave my car unattended while running.
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
AG Wrigley: Docs can defend abortions using patient info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says doctors should be able to defend themselves against abortion prosecutions using patients' personal health information. North Dakota's trigger law bans abortion except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger. Under the...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lobbyist for the South Dakota Broadcasters Association talks about Governor Noem’s removal of the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The election last week sets the stage for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Long time lobbyist, Steve Willard of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, says the big issue will be pretty basic. Willard says control of that money will be in play. Willard says there is mixed...
The Most Affordable Cities To Buy A Home In North Dakota
(PHOTOS) These are the top 10 most affordable cities to buy a home in North Dakota.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
Business Beat: Crumbl Cookies comes to Minot
A unique thing about Crumbl is that they sell six types of cookies each week, chocolate chip and sugar cookies will always remain the same, but the other four will never stay the same.
