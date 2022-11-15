Jaguars fans can get discounted tickets to Titans game in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp is offering $25 to $50 off tickets to anyone going to the Jaguars vs. Titans game on Sunday, Dec. 11 in Nashville.

You can get $25 off upper level tickets or if you’re in a lower section, you can get $50 off.

You have to buy the tickets through the Visit Music City website using the promo code “MusicCityFans.” The offer lasts until Dec. 8.

