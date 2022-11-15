Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
Watch Midwest Donkey Named Leo Knock on the Door for Attention
Knock, knock. Who's there? It's Leo a Midwestern donkey who keeps knocking on his owner's door when he feels that he's not getting enough attention. This fun video was just shared out of Mounds, Oklahoma. It features a mini-donkey named Leo. His owner explained what happened in their video share:
Family of local veteran relieved his grave will not be exhumed
The National Cemetery Association considered exhuming his grave at Fort Gibson National Cemetery nearly a month after his burial.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa EMSA misses standard response time 8 out of 12 months
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 researched into some Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) numbers after they declined an interview about their 21 minute response time when a man died in police custody. It is EMSA’s policy to respond to “Priority 1″ calls within 10 minutes and 59 seconds at least...
KOKI FOX 23
Space heater likely cause of Tulsa house fire Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — A house was damaged after a space heater sparked a fire Thursday morning, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a home on North Boulder and saw flames inside the home but were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes, Tulsa Fire District Chief Spencer Yeager said.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need
TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa, archaeologists give update on 1921 Graves Investigation
TULSA, Okla. — More than a century later, the city of Tulsa is searching for the graves of 18 individuals from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists and the mayor said the nearly two year long continued search is not easy. Between last summer’s excavation and this year’s that...
KOKI FOX 23
Organizers prepare for the Route 66 Marathon, runner shares special milestone
TULSA, Okla. — Friday was Packet Pick Up Day for runners at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa for the Route 66 Marathon. Drivers can expect road closures Saturday and Sunday as races take place downtown. Organizers shared a map of this year’s course, and the last leg...
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie
A Fairland, Oklahoma, woman's talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies.
okcfox.com
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
kosu.org
'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses
But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Claremore woman says highway project left her fish dead, home cold and property a mess
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A woman who lives along the route for a planned highway realignment says the construction has forever damaged her property. FOX23 reported Tuesday the Oklahoma Department of Transportation would be rerouting Oklahoma State Highway 20 south of Claremore, where it will meet up with the Will Rogers Turnpike at a new interchange.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa facility gives 105 free Thanksgiving meals to patients, families
TULSA, Okla. — With Thanksgiving coming up next week, and inflation still burdening families, many of them can’t afford the traditional holiday meal, especially if they’re also struggling with their health. Sheila Johnson says Tulsa’s Parkside Patient Assistance Program has helped her with her mental health recovery...
KOKI FOX 23
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
bartlesvilleradio.com
SpiritChurch Offers Free Groceries Today
SpiritChurch has reached out to Bartlesville Radio to announce they are having a grocery giveaway in their parking lot today (November 16, 2022) beginning at 4:30 pm. Anyone in need is welcome to drive through the line and pick up some love, joy and peace of Jesus along with their groceries.
Cherokee Nation designates $3 million to elder protection
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the tribe is designating $3 million to protect Cherokee elders from fraud and abuse.
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dies after driving off Creek Turnpike, then crashing into home
JENKS, Okla. — A woman died Thursday after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into a Jenks home, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Mckenzie Gee, 29, of Sapulpa, OK was driving west on the Creek Turnpike, just west of US 75 in Jenks when she left the road and drove through a turnpike fence and kept going until she hit a house.
OHP: Woman killed after crashing through fence, into house
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.
Comments / 0