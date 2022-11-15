ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa EMSA misses standard response time 8 out of 12 months

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 researched into some Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) numbers after they declined an interview about their 21 minute response time when a man died in police custody. It is EMSA’s policy to respond to “Priority 1″ calls within 10 minutes and 59 seconds at least...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Space heater likely cause of Tulsa house fire Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — A house was damaged after a space heater sparked a fire Thursday morning, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a home on North Boulder and saw flames inside the home but were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes, Tulsa Fire District Chief Spencer Yeager said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need

TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa, archaeologists give update on 1921 Graves Investigation

TULSA, Okla. — More than a century later, the city of Tulsa is searching for the graves of 18 individuals from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists and the mayor said the nearly two year long continued search is not easy. Between last summer’s excavation and this year’s that...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses

But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
MIAMI, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa facility gives 105 free Thanksgiving meals to patients, families

TULSA, Okla. — With Thanksgiving coming up next week, and inflation still burdening families, many of them can’t afford the traditional holiday meal, especially if they’re also struggling with their health. Sheila Johnson says Tulsa’s Parkside Patient Assistance Program has helped her with her mental health recovery...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

SpiritChurch Offers Free Groceries Today

SpiritChurch has reached out to Bartlesville Radio to announce they are having a grocery giveaway in their parking lot today (November 16, 2022) beginning at 4:30 pm. Anyone in need is welcome to drive through the line and pick up some love, joy and peace of Jesus along with their groceries.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dies after driving off Creek Turnpike, then crashing into home

JENKS, Okla. — A woman died Thursday after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into a Jenks home, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Mckenzie Gee, 29, of Sapulpa, OK was driving west on the Creek Turnpike, just west of US 75 in Jenks when she left the road and drove through a turnpike fence and kept going until she hit a house.
JENKS, OK

