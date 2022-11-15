Read full article on original website
Indonesia proposes to Canada setting up OPEC-like group for nickel
JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia has proposed in talks with Canada establishing an OPEC-like organisation for nickel producing countries, the Southeast Asian nation's investment ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Indonesia and Canada are the first and sixth biggest nickel producers in the world, respectively. The proposal was...
Silver prices have room to move higher but the market needs to stabilize to attract new capital - Silver Hammer CEO
(Kitco News) - Silver's dramatic rally this past month was inevitable; however, according to one silver mining executive, if the market is going to attract long-term value investors, prices need to stabilize at these higher levels. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Morgan Lekstrom, president and CEO of Silver...
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
Gold firms on softer dollar, jitters over projectile strike off Oman cost
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased, while reports of a tanker being hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman also boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,782.28 per ounce by 1226 GMT, while U.S. gold futures...
Anglo American sources 100% renewable electricity supply for Australia operations
The company said that the deal will effectively remove all Scope 2 emissions from Anglo American's steelmaking coal
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
'Big Short' Michael Burry says this is gold's time, cites crypto 'contagion'
(Kitco News) In a rare comment, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry has weighed in on gold, stating that this is the time for the precious metal to rally because of the crypto contagion risk post-FTX collapse. Burry, who runs the hedge fund Scion Asset Management, is known for spotting...
Black Sea grain export deal extended, but Russia wants more on fertiliser exports
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports was extended for 120 days on Thursday, though Moscow said its own demands were yet to be fully addressed. The agreement, initially reached in July, created a...
UK hits power firms with windfall tax, hikes oil company levy
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday the government would increase a windfall tax on oil and gas firms and extend it to power generation firms as he seeks to raise money to plug a major hole in public finances. The measures were among...
El Salvador will be buying one Bitcoin a day, says country's president
(Kitco News) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is doubling down on his Bitcoin bet despite the massive price drop, promising to buy one Bitcoin a day starting Friday. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender — a move that happened in September 2021, just a couple of months before Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. Since then, the world's largest cryptocurrency has been on a steep downward slope, falling 75% from those record highs.
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX rallies, crude oil weaker
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Once again, the buyers in the metals are scarce when the U.S. dollar index is in rally mode. Lower crude oil prices on this day are also negative for the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.30 at $1,765.60 and December silver was down $0.484 at $21.035.
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
Gold price drops to fresh daily lows after U.S. housing data fails to drop by as much as expected
(Kitco News) Gold fell following the release of the U.S. housing data from October, with housing starts and building permits dropping less than expected. U.S. housing starts declined 4.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.425 million units in October, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Consensus forecasts were calling for starts to drop to 1.41 million. September’s data was revised up to 1.488 million units. For the year, housing starts were down 8.8%.
Anglo American sees ‘good' diamond demand in ninth sales cycle of 2022
In a statement, the company said it saw good demand for its rough diamonds during ninth sales cycle,
Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover looks to hire hundreds of laid off tech workers
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Laid off tech industry workers in Britain could find a new home at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), as the 100-year-old luxury carmaker looks to hire hundreds of engineers to help develop electric car technology. The carmaker, which wants to become an "electric-first" business from 2025,...
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
Adventus awards mining contract for El Domo copper-gold project in Ecuador
The company said that the contract term is for a duration of 48-months which is projected to include
