Suffolk County, NY

Daily Voice

Man Attempting To Cross Busy Southampton Roadway Struck By Van

A man who tried walking across a busy Long Island road was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. On Friday, Nov. 18 at round 3:25 p.m., police in Suffolk County responded to County Road 39 at North Sea Road in Southampton after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to Southampton Police.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old From Farmingdale

Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old Long Island boy who was reported missing Friday, Nov. 18. Jacob Mendoza, of Farmingdale, disappeared sometime between midnight and 7 a.m., according to Nassau County Police. He was last seen on foot traveling westbound on Richard Street. Police described the boy as...
FARMINGDALE, NY
longisland.com

Cops: Man Busted After Displaying Firearm at Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow

The First Squad reports on an Arrest of a California man for the Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, Police were dispatched for a disturbance in which a male subject had displayed a firearm in the hallway at the Coliseum Motor Inn, located at 1650 Hempstead Turnpike.
EAST MEADOW, NY
longisland.com

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Struck by Motor Vehicle in Uniondale

First Squad Detectives report the details of a serious auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred in Uniondale. According to detectives, while attempting to cross Uniondale Avenue in the vicinity of Summer Avenue, from the south side to the north side, a male pedestrian was struck by a 2002 Ford Econoline van. The Ford was traveling southbound on Uniondale Avenue before making a left turn on Summer Avenue.
UNIONDALE, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Authorities Bust Man with Illegal Firearm During Traffic Stop

The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a Springfield Gardens man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:58 pm in Elmont. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) Officers were on Crime Prevention Enforcement in the Elmont area where they observed a Cadillac CTS traveling southbound on Elmont Road violating the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Officers activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Elmont Road and Belmont Avenue.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville woman arrested for assaults

Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville woman for multiple assaults which took place on Monday, November 7th in Hicksville. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a Hicksville residence located on Harding Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Police say that they were told by an adult female complainant that she was having an argument with a family member. They say that Rosa Sanchez, 18, then approached the officers and became physically combative. According to police, two officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest. The two injured officers and the defendant were all transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.
HICKSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop

The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
WOODMERE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision

A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

