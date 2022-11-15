Read full article on original website
Man Attempting To Cross Busy Southampton Roadway Struck By Van
A man who tried walking across a busy Long Island road was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle. On Friday, Nov. 18 at round 3:25 p.m., police in Suffolk County responded to County Road 39 at North Sea Road in Southampton after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to Southampton Police.
37-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Amityville Crash Involving Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Long Island. The crash happened on Sunrise Highway in Amityville at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department said. A Lindenhurst man was riding a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle east and struck...
Truck Stolen From Jericho Turnpike Car Wash
Suffolk police are looking for a man who stole a truck left running and unattended at a Huntington Station car wash last month. He stole the 2007 Dodge Ram parked outside Turnpike Car Wash, at 217 West Jericho Turnpike, on October 13 at approximately 12:45 Read More ...
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old From Farmingdale
Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old Long Island boy who was reported missing Friday, Nov. 18. Jacob Mendoza, of Farmingdale, disappeared sometime between midnight and 7 a.m., according to Nassau County Police. He was last seen on foot traveling westbound on Richard Street. Police described the boy as...
Caught On Video: Three Men Steal Commercial Lawnmower in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole a commercial lawnmower in Huntington Station. Three men stole a lawnmower, valued at approximately $7,000, from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street on...
Cops: Man Busted After Displaying Firearm at Coliseum Motor Inn in East Meadow
The First Squad reports on an Arrest of a California man for the Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM in East Meadow. According to Detectives, Police were dispatched for a disturbance in which a male subject had displayed a firearm in the hallway at the Coliseum Motor Inn, located at 1650 Hempstead Turnpike.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with dump truck in Amityville
Police say the incident happened Wednesday around 3:15 p.m.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Struck by Motor Vehicle in Uniondale
First Squad Detectives report the details of a serious auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred in Uniondale. According to detectives, while attempting to cross Uniondale Avenue in the vicinity of Summer Avenue, from the south side to the north side, a male pedestrian was struck by a 2002 Ford Econoline van. The Ford was traveling southbound on Uniondale Avenue before making a left turn on Summer Avenue.
Nassau Authorities Bust Man with Illegal Firearm During Traffic Stop
The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a Springfield Gardens man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:58 pm in Elmont. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) Officers were on Crime Prevention Enforcement in the Elmont area where they observed a Cadillac CTS traveling southbound on Elmont Road violating the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Officers activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Elmont Road and Belmont Avenue.
21-Year-Old Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Elmont, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was allegedly busted with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Long Island. Teandre Johnson, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, was arrested by Nassau County Police at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Elmont. Officers with the department’s Bureau of...
Police seek help identifying man they say stole scooter from Target last month
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole a GOTRAX scooter from the Riverhead Target on Route 58 last month. Police say the suspect removed the scooter, valued at approximately $350, from the...
Hicksville woman arrested for assaults
Nassau County Police arrested a Hicksville woman for multiple assaults which took place on Monday, November 7th in Hicksville. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a Hicksville residence located on Harding Avenue at 8:27 p.m. Police say that they were told by an adult female complainant that she was having an argument with a family member. They say that Rosa Sanchez, 18, then approached the officers and became physically combative. According to police, two officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest. The two injured officers and the defendant were all transported by Nassau County Police Ambulances to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.
Patchogue Man Killed After Being Ejected In Route 27 Crash In Southampton, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a Long Island man was killed in a crash. The single-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) in Southampton near County Road 111 (Eastport Manor Road) on Saturday, Nov. 12, New York State Police reported. Troopers responded to the crash...
Police Issue Alert For Duo Accused Of Stealing Woman's Wallet At Massapequa Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet outside a Long Island store. The incident happened Monday, Sept. 19, in Massapequa in the Whole Foods parking lot, located on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the...
'We Will Never Give Up': Police Renew Calls For Tips In 4 Unsolved Murders In Nassau County
Police are hoping a renewed call for tips will translate into arrests in several unsolved murders on Long Island. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Nov. 17, Nassau County Police outlined four cases where investigators believe witnesses saw something that could prove crucial in securing a conviction. “I don’t like...
NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop
The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
Person who placed camera inside LI high school bathroom sought
Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a bathroom at a Long Island High School on Thursday, authorities said.
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 at large in Shirley school break-in
Police say Ayden Dellysse-Fox, Salvatore Davis and two other males allegedly broke into Hubert S. Elementary School in Shirley through a window on Sept. 26.
Woman Seriously Injured in Jericho Turnpike Collision
A Melville woman was seriously injured Monday in a two-car collision on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Suffolk County Police said that Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda south on Schiller Avenue when she attempted to turn left onto Jericho Turnpike. Her vehicle was Read More ...
LI man pleads guilty to attempted murder for shooting girlfriend during 'jealous rage'
A 22-year-old man pled guilty to attempted murder for shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest during a “jealous rage” last year on Long Island, according to Suffolk County prosecutors.
