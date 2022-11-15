ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor

The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan

More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation

Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Great Bend Post

Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday

The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Community groups making impact in Coloring Book and Crayon Drive

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Coloring books and crayons have been a popular item on store shelves in the Great Bend area the past few months. That’s because area groups are stepping up to bolster the Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club’s Coloring Book and Crayon Drive, which began last September and ends at the end of this month.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

City of Hutchinson to install park surveillance cameras

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following numerous vandalism reports in the city's parks, cameras will be installed in the areas where infrastructure is close enough to allow for it, starting with Orchard Park. Todd Davis. Director Of Information Technologies presented to the council at their meeting Tuesday. "We're looking at like...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Historical Society presents 'Dancing Around the World'

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Barton County Historical Society will host a presentation by the Barton Community College History of Dance students. The students will provide a lively evening of culture sharing and teaching dances. The students will present the history and instruction on dances from their heritage, to include dances from Greece, Mexico, Slovakia and other countries. Students will gain presentational skills as they share a piece of their culture and history.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart

In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'

Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Wolf and Suchy lead Barton Wrestling at Grand View Open

The Barton Community College wrestling team took to the mats for the second straight weekend Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open held in Des Moines, Iowa. Competing as a shorthanded squad without returning NJCAA qualifier Dawson Chavez, freshmen Avery Wolf and Cohen Suchy provided the lone victories for the Cougars closing the day with a team record of 2-10 competing in five of the 10 weight classes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy