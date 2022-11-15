Read full article on original website
Great Bend Middle School's Regehr earns SWKMEA honor
The South West Kansas Music Educators Association named Don Regehr as the 2022 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator at their annual Middle School & High School Festival held on Nov. 5 in Dodge City. The festival featured performances from middle school and high school students from across the state, workshops...
Great Bend High School, Middle School to begin carrying Narcan
More than 760,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That makes the issue not an elephant in the room but something that requires action. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved carrying the drug Narcan at Great Bend High School and Great Bend Middle School as an emergency option in the event of an opioid overdose.
USD 428 examines relationship between assessment scores and graduation
Many industries are moving towards data. Education is no exception. At Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent John Popp reviewed state assessment scores from across the state. The results come from the Class of 2019, but are from tests administered in 2017 when those students were sophomores in high school. Popp said the chart illustrates how students in the lower half of performance scores are still primed to succeed.
Pawnee Co. EMS hosting training scenario Saturday
The Pawnee County EMS will be hosting a scenario-based training event around the community of Larned on Saturday, Nov. 19 form 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Citizens will see increased ambulance activity during this time and maybe even an ambulance near a church, public park or a neighbor's house. Pawnee...
Great Bend Police building relationships with ‘Pizza Thursdays’
When Steve Haulmark was introduced as the next police chief at the Great Bend Police Department in January 2021, he mentioned he wanted to bring an increased presence of community engagement. Haulmark sought ways to speak and meet with groups and create more positive interactions with law enforcement. Partnering with...
Hays searches for unity in light of divisive debate on high school mascot
A consultant brought in by the Hays USD 489 to look at the rebranding of Hays High and Hays Middle schools told a community forum that the responses from a rebranding survey were very positive but lacked cohesiveness. The district is in the process of building a new high school...
Stormwater survey and assessment slated to start in Great Bend
The City of Great Bend has hired Surveying and Mapping, LLC to survey and map the city’s stormwater collection system. This will consist of locating and surveying stormwater intakes, utility access holes and other features with global positioning system (GPS) equipment. In addition to this, Mayer Specialty Services is to televise select storm sewer pipes.
Central Kansas Community Choir to perform in Great Bend
The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC) will perform its “Holiday Harmony” concert featuring uplifting vocal selections at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the First Methodist Church 2123 Forest Ave. in Great Bend. The CKCC is a non-denominational mixed chorus sponsored by Barton Community College and strives to provide...
United Way of Central Kansas receives $1,000 grant from Wheatland Electric
Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc. announced today that its Sharing Success Fund, managed by the Scott Community Foundation, has awarded a $1,000 grant to the United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK). UWCK does work in the fields of health, education, and financial stability – three core tenets that are the building...
Hutchinson City Council Notes: Security Cameras Approved for 2 Hutchinson Parks
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In an effort to address vandalism issues, security cameras will soon be installed at two Hutchinson parks. The Hutchinson City Council Tuesday approved the placing of cameras and related wi-fi capability at specific locations in Avenue A and Rivers Banks Orchard Park, which have both seen numerous vandalisms.
Great Bend hospital partnering with community to determine health needs
To help create a heathier, stronger community, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus is partnering with area nonprofits, health departments, schools and insurance providers to determine current health needs. The Great Bend community is encouraged to participate in open meetings to help develop an improvement plan. “This...
Community groups making impact in Coloring Book and Crayon Drive
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Coloring books and crayons have been a popular item on store shelves in the Great Bend area the past few months. That’s because area groups are stepping up to bolster the Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club’s Coloring Book and Crayon Drive, which began last September and ends at the end of this month.
Kirkham Michael selected to do Barton bridge inspections in March
The I-35 bridge collapse in Minneapolis in 2007 turned the government's attention to bridge health. A crack found in a major bridge over the Mississippi River near Memphis in 2021 did not help matters. Wednesday morning, Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman got approval from the commission to move forward with 372 bridge inspections slated for March 2023.
City of Hutchinson to install park surveillance cameras
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Following numerous vandalism reports in the city's parks, cameras will be installed in the areas where infrastructure is close enough to allow for it, starting with Orchard Park. Todd Davis. Director Of Information Technologies presented to the council at their meeting Tuesday. "We're looking at like...
Barton Co. Historical Society presents 'Dancing Around the World'
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Barton County Historical Society will host a presentation by the Barton Community College History of Dance students. The students will provide a lively evening of culture sharing and teaching dances. The students will present the history and instruction on dances from their heritage, to include dances from Greece, Mexico, Slovakia and other countries. Students will gain presentational skills as they share a piece of their culture and history.
Keller honored by Red Cross for life-saving actions at Great Bend Walmart
In 1993, Alabama's hit song reminded everyone there are "Angels Among Us." On the evening of Oct. 8, an accidental hero was among the shoppers at the Great Bend Walmart. Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Keller just happened to be at the back of the store when a 23-month-old toddler suffered a life-threatening seizure. Keller sprang into action, using CPR to save the little girl's life. Thursday evening, he was recognized by the American Red Cross with a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.
Interior design students explore commercial space in 'Essence'
Four Fort Hays State University seniors in interior design created a spa at the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art. "Essence" is the annual interior design senior exhibit. The seniors — Holly Linenberger of Hays, Brianna Miller of Spearville, Chloe Hibbs of Concordia and Aundrea Madison of Ulysses— were the first group to design a commercial space for their senior project.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
Wolf and Suchy lead Barton Wrestling at Grand View Open
The Barton Community College wrestling team took to the mats for the second straight weekend Saturday, competing in the Grand View Open held in Des Moines, Iowa. Competing as a shorthanded squad without returning NJCAA qualifier Dawson Chavez, freshmen Avery Wolf and Cohen Suchy provided the lone victories for the Cougars closing the day with a team record of 2-10 competing in five of the 10 weight classes.
