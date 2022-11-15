Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle's biggest expansion challenge: Finding 100 more workers to help run it
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. CLICK HERE to see Part 1, published Thursday. As if a five-year, $540 million expansion project at Albemarle Corporation isn’t a sufficiently difficult task. Virtually...
magnoliareporter.com
Albemarle phasing in $540 million Columbia County expansion over five years
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. Part 2 will be published Friday. Higher global demand for bromine is the driving force behind Albemarle Corporation’s $540 million expansion in Columbia County plants.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU ag students provide toiletry items to Magnolia district
Student members of the Southern Arkansas University Agriculture Department recently completed a community service project. Dr. Copie Moore's Leadership and Communication class collected and bagged toiletry items for the students of the Magnolia School District. The items will be used by district social workers and nurses to give to students in need.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case count at 12 in Columbia County
Active cases of COVID-19 were down slightly Tuesday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There have been no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas since November 1. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,411. Total Active Cases: 12. Down...
magnoliareporter.com
Registration open for Columbia County Tour of Lights
Columbia County residents have a chance to win money by decorating their homes for Christmas. The third annual Columbia County Tour of Lights is returning. It is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. Voting in the 2nd Annual Let It Glow Contest and Columbia County Tour of Lights...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 15, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Maria Anne Wilson, A/K/A Maria Anne Sutfin, 313 Columbia Road, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 10. Union. Larry Dennis Epperley, Jr and Rebecca...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County suffers COVID-19 death
Union County recorded its 197th COVID-19 death on Wednesday – the county’s first since October 29, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of virus cases in Columbia County declined to 11 on Wednesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,412. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Merrytime in Magnolia/Christmas Market return December 10
Merrytime in Magnolia and Christmas Market will return to the Magnolia Square from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Features will include the world’s largest rocking horse, a snow globe and hot chocolate. Magnolia Arts will have an open studio. Entertainment will be at the Albemarle Stage in Square Park...
magnoliareporter.com
Central Elementary School names Students of the Month
Teachers at Central Elementary School in Magnolia choose a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom. Central Students of the Month for November are as follows. Jazmine Goza, Kyleigh Moore, Kaden Mallory, Kae'Leigh Crow, Ja'Marion Mack, Jaylon Davis, Kharstyn Smith, Jabrea Ratliff, Hamad Al Soufi. Fourth Grade. Front Row: A'Laishya...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County inmate "without merit" for commutation
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. HOWARD, PIKE and GARLAND COUNTIES. Augusta Thompson, hot check violations. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 17, 2022: Planning for the holidays
Things get really busy for us in the week leading up to major holidays. There are two reasons for this. First, many groups, schools, civic organizations and others schedule events just before the holidays. Second – dreadful to those of us in the news business -- is the news “dead zone” during and immediately after a holiday. We have busily used the past few days to round up news stories from many sources that we’ll release on Thanksgiving and thereafter. This ensures that no matter when people look at our website during the holidays, there’s something new to greet them. Very early today, we completed a package of 20 stories that will drop between Thanksgiving, and the Monday following Thanksgiving. We even got a start on the much longer news dead zone between Christmas and New Year’s.
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
ktoy1047.com
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. This week the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted regional family summits across...
magnoliareporter.com
Slayton-Bunner signs track LOI with Southern Arkansas
Magnolia High School senior Kate Slayton-Bunner signed a letter-of-intent with the Southern Arkansas University track and field program on Wednesday in the MHS Media Center. While competing at the junior high level, Slayton-Bunner was a two-time conference champion. She was also conference champion during her sophomore and junior seasons as a member of the Lady Panthers. During the last two track seasons, she was part of a 4x800 relay team that won two conference championships and was also a two-time state champion in the 800m run.
hopeprescott.com
Robinson Wins Car
The Progressive Insurance took part in the company’s 10th annual “Keys to Progress” car giveaway program on November 10th by presenting a free car to Arkansas Gold Star veteran mother of the late Sgt. Carlos Robinson. Jennifer Robinson of Hope, Arkansas was the recipient for the state...
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
magnoliareporter.com
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
magnoliareporter.com
Carlos L. Thomas
Carlos L. Thomas was born July 2, 1977, in Inglewood, California to Jacqueline Thomas and Herbert McDaniel. His grandparents, Deacon Jimmy D. Thomas Sr. and Melba Lee Thomas were influential in his upbringing and he was raised in the Shady Oaks area of Springhill, LA. Carlos departed this earthy realm...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player
RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
