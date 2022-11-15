Things get really busy for us in the week leading up to major holidays. There are two reasons for this. First, many groups, schools, civic organizations and others schedule events just before the holidays. Second – dreadful to those of us in the news business -- is the news “dead zone” during and immediately after a holiday. We have busily used the past few days to round up news stories from many sources that we’ll release on Thanksgiving and thereafter. This ensures that no matter when people look at our website during the holidays, there’s something new to greet them. Very early today, we completed a package of 20 stories that will drop between Thanksgiving, and the Monday following Thanksgiving. We even got a start on the much longer news dead zone between Christmas and New Year’s.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO