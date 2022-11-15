Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Tennessee vs. South Carolina prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
BOL Game Day Preview: How to watch, staff predictions for Austin Peay
No. 8 Alabama (8-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in its sixth home game of the year when it hosts Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2 ASUN). As we wait for the Crimson Tide and Governors to face off in Tuscaloosa, here is the most pertinent information to know, as well as staff predictions, for today’s game.
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Notre Dame Rides Graduates, Goodwin’s Game-Winner to 66-65 Win
Notre Dame, Ind. — Dane Goodwin scored 24 points including the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining as Notre Dame topped Lipscomb, 66-65 in a second-half thriller Friday night at Purcell Pavilion. Lipscomb missed its chance to win at the buzzer thanks to determined defense by Nate Laszewski on...
Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic
Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers
In 2016, many rank and file Democrats believed Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump. One eternally optimistic family member of mine predicted an “epic blowout.” Trump, he said, would lose by a historic margin. But I found myself talking to a General Motors employee and member of the United Auto Workers union one day. “I […] The post Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Landmark deal reached to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
A landmark deal has been made to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.
Look What You Made Me Do: Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of Taylor Swift tickets due to ‘insufficient’ supply
The general public sale of Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets was canceled one day before it was supposed to take place.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires
Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
franklinis.com
Top 5 Steakhouses in Franklin
Whether you are wanting to check out a new restaurant for date night, searching for a good spot for your business dinner, or looking to have a nice evening with friends and family, we know just the place! Franklin has a variety of unique, high-quality steakhouses to choose from. Keep reading for suggestions on your next night out!
wpln.org
The fatal police shooting of a man named Chief may deepen the divide between the city and Nashvillians struggling with homelessness
A man named Drandon John Brown was shot and killed by police over the weekend. Among homeless outreach workers and friends, Brown was known as “Chief.” They say he was a veteran and a leader among the residents of the Brookmeade Park homeless encampment — though he often struggled with his mental health.
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon City Council approves rezoning to limit Five Oaks homes
Five Oaks residents will likely sleep better after the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that would limit future residential development in the Ward 6 subdivision on the west side of the city. The rezoning request specifically targets the Five Oaks golf course, which has been the focus...
