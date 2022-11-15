ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports

Rick Barnes updates status of Vols' Uros Plavsic

Vols center Uros Plavsic did not play on Wednesday night in No. 22 Tennessee's 81-50 win over Florida Gulf Coast after he rolled his right ankle on Sunday afternoon in UT's 78-66 loss to Colorado in Nashville. Although the 7-footer left the Vols' game inside of Bridgestone Arena midway through...
NASHVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Murfreesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blackman High School football team will have a game with Oakland High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
MURFREESBORO, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers

In 2016, many rank and file Democrats believed Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump. One eternally optimistic family member of mine predicted an “epic blowout.” Trump, he said, would lose by a historic margin.  But I found myself talking to a General Motors employee and member of the United Auto Workers union one day.  “I […] The post Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires

Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

Top 5 Steakhouses in Franklin

Whether you are wanting to check out a new restaurant for date night, searching for a good spot for your business dinner, or looking to have a nice evening with friends and family, we know just the place! Franklin has a variety of unique, high-quality steakhouses to choose from. Keep reading for suggestions on your next night out!
FRANKLIN, TN
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon City Council approves rezoning to limit Five Oaks homes

Five Oaks residents will likely sleep better after the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that would limit future residential development in the Ward 6 subdivision on the west side of the city. The rezoning request specifically targets the Five Oaks golf course, which has been the focus...
LEBANON, TN
247Sports

247Sports

