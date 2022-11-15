This avalanche safety gear could help you avoid danger on a climbing trip

Snow lovers adore the quiet of a white-blanketed landscape and the glisten of sunlight on ice crystals. So beautiful. So serene. Until an avalanche hits. Hopefully, it will never happen to you. But if you participate in winter sports, avalanche intel is essential. Protect yourself with the right avalanche safety gear and a few helpful tips.

First, don’t try to outrun an avalanche. Instead, run perpendicular to its path to try to avoid the middle of it. If you’re stuck in its way, grab onto a tree or something else solid and hold on. Clench your teeth, and keep your mouth closed. If the avalanche does catch you, try to stay on top with a swimming motion.

We know. It’s terrifying. But you can prepare for the worst by bringing some of this avalanche safety gear on your winter expeditions.

Backcountry Access Tracker4 Avalanche Beacon: This emergency locator sends out a signal if you're buried in the snow, and it helps you find your friends if they're buried. The compact device has a 55-meter range and comes with a harness.

Backcountry Access Stealth 270 Probe: This collapsible, mid-length probe is quick to assemble during an emergency. The depth markings help you measure snowpack.

Backcountry Access Dozer 1T Ultralight Shovel: This is a must-carry for backcountry regulars. According to the American Avalanche Association, you have a 92% chance of survival if somebody digs you out within 15 minutes. Be that digger.

Alpine Avy Safety Set: This pro-grade kit includes a beacon to show your position. Plus, it has ultra-light tools for digging through snow. The collapsible carbon probe quickly snaps together, and the snow shovel is only 14 ounces.

Backcountry Access Float 32 Airbag: Serious backcountry skiers and snowboarders, take heed. This airbag system could save your life. If you're caught in a slide, just pull the handle. A compressed air cylinder will inflate the float, helping you stay closer to the surface of a slide. Plus, it has space to store all your avalanche safety essentials. There are even dedicated sleeves for your probe and shovel.

ARVA Reactor 15L Avalanche Vest: This comfortable vest has a built-in airbag system. Plus, the pockets and attachments hold all your gear and snacks.

Osprey Sopris Pro Avy 30L Airbag Backpack: This high-end backpack carries all your gear and lets you quickly deploy an airbag if you see an avalanche coming.

ARVA Refillable Canister: Use this steel canister of compressed air to inflate your airbag.

Backcountry Access Snow Saw: If your buddy gets trapped under snow and tree branches, you might need this saw. The teeth can cut through wood and ice.

Backcountry Access Field Book: Educate yourself. Make a backcountry plan. The water-resistant paper prevents your field book from getting soggy while you write notes in the snow.

Avalanche Essentials: A Step-by-Step System for Safety and Survival: Avalanche educator Bruce Tremper will get you fully up-to-speed for backcountry touring. Diagrams and real-life photos make it easy to understand each lesson.

