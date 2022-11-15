ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Yellen, House Financial Services Committee and FDIC weigh in on FTX, crypto markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Yellen released a statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the ongoing developments in crypto markets. "The recent failure of a...
kitco.com

Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds

After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
kitco.com

Nouriel Roubini says the cryptocurrency ecosystem is 'totally corrupt'

(Kitco News) - Famed economist Nouriel Roubini is waging a Twitter war against the global crypto economy as it faces a massive liquidity crisis that has brought down major exchanges and players. This past week the outspoken professor at the NYU Stern School of Business and CEO of Roubini Macro...
kitco.com

Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
kitco.com

Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?

This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
kitco.com

Embrace decentralization to escape "central bank Stockholm syndrome" - Nick Spanos

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Spanos first realized that the Fed was a problem through the stock market crash of 1987, which evaporated...
kitco.com

Dollar gains fizzle out as traders reassess risks from Poland

TOKYO/LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday traded just above multi-month lows against most majors as flows that had supported the safe-haven currency slowed after Joe Biden said a missile that caused an explosion in Poland may not have been fired from Russia. NATO-member Poland and Ukraine said...
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX rallies, crude oil weaker

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Once again, the buyers in the metals are scarce when the U.S. dollar index is in rally mode. Lower crude oil prices on this day are also negative for the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.30 at $1,765.60 and December silver was down $0.484 at $21.035.
kitco.com

Five trends that will push the adoption of blockchain past 1 billion users

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While the exchange and its contagion effect were a common topic of conversation during the first day of...
kitco.com

Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
kitco.com

How to limit the impact of the -next- FTX ?

David Lifchitz - CIO at Tellurian-ExoAlpha - 11/15/2022. A lot has already been said on the FTX debacle, but I wanted to look at the event from a different angle: why it was much harder than some pretend to spot the fraud, what can be done now that trust in the system has been severely damaged and how to deal with the next FTX.
kitco.com

El Salvador will be buying one Bitcoin a day, says country's president

(Kitco News) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is doubling down on his Bitcoin bet despite the massive price drop, promising to buy one Bitcoin a day starting Friday. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender — a move that happened in September 2021, just a couple of months before Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. Since then, the world's largest cryptocurrency has been on a steep downward slope, falling 75% from those record highs.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Nov. 16 daily chart alert - Bearish pennant pattern suggests more downside

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart, which suggests a downside “breakout” from that pattern soon. BC bears have the firm overall near-term technical advantage. Stay tuned!

Comments / 0

Community Policy