Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
kitco.com
Yellen, House Financial Services Committee and FDIC weigh in on FTX, crypto markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Yellen released a statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the ongoing developments in crypto markets. "The recent failure of a...
kitco.com
Gold tailwinds now much stronger than its headwinds
After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive monthly losses in Gold Futures, November has begun with a strong two-week upside reversal of $170 amid growing expectations that the Fed is edging closer to a potential “pivot” away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Gold hit approximately $1620 for the third time at the beginning of November, printing a “triple-bottom” which marked the end of the multi-month correction and the beginning of a rally.
kitco.com
FTX was running like a “fractional reserve” bank; its collapse is “the craziest thing” in crypto history - Crypto Megan
The collapse of FTX, once the world’s third largest crypto exchange, is due to it operating like a “fractional-reserve” bank with high leverage, said Crypto Megan, also known as Megan Nilsson, a crypto educator and consultant. “The whole issue with FTX is they ran FTX like a...
kitco.com
Nouriel Roubini says the cryptocurrency ecosystem is 'totally corrupt'
(Kitco News) - Famed economist Nouriel Roubini is waging a Twitter war against the global crypto economy as it faces a massive liquidity crisis that has brought down major exchanges and players. This past week the outspoken professor at the NYU Stern School of Business and CEO of Roubini Macro...
kitco.com
Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
kitco.com
Silver prices have room to move higher but the market needs to stabilize to attract new capital - Silver Hammer CEO
(Kitco News) - Silver's dramatic rally this past month was inevitable; however, according to one silver mining executive, if the market is going to attract long-term value investors, prices need to stabilize at these higher levels. In a recent interview with Kitco News, Morgan Lekstrom, president and CEO of Silver...
kitco.com
Gold sentiment is slightly bullish, but not enough to drive prices back above $1,800 next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The gold market is ending the week holding on to most of this month's gains as the price...
kitco.com
Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?
This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy filings rebuke SBF, decry ‘complete absence of trustworthy financial information'
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the documents were shared with the media, the reasons for the delay became clear: A near-total absence...
kitco.com
Embrace decentralization to escape "central bank Stockholm syndrome" - Nick Spanos
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Spanos first realized that the Fed was a problem through the stock market crash of 1987, which evaporated...
kitco.com
Dollar gains fizzle out as traders reassess risks from Poland
TOKYO/LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar on Wednesday traded just above multi-month lows against most majors as flows that had supported the safe-haven currency slowed after Joe Biden said a missile that caused an explosion in Poland may not have been fired from Russia. NATO-member Poland and Ukraine said...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX rallies, crude oil weaker
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday. Once again, the buyers in the metals are scarce when the U.S. dollar index is in rally mode. Lower crude oil prices on this day are also negative for the metals market bulls. December gold was last down $10.30 at $1,765.60 and December silver was down $0.484 at $21.035.
kitco.com
Five trends that will push the adoption of blockchain past 1 billion users
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While the exchange and its contagion effect were a common topic of conversation during the first day of...
kitco.com
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding within striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. retail sales rise 1.3% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to solid gains and remains in striking distance of $1,800 as U.S. consumers went on a significant shopping spree last month. U.S. retail sales rose 1.3% last month following a roughly unchanged reading in September, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. The data significantly beat expectations. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 1.0% in last month's headline number.
kitco.com
Temasek writes off entire $275 million stake in FTX, says 8-month DD raised no red flags
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Temasek wrote that they believe “exchanges form a key part of global financial systems” and their goal with...
kitco.com
How to limit the impact of the -next- FTX ?
David Lifchitz - CIO at Tellurian-ExoAlpha - 11/15/2022. A lot has already been said on the FTX debacle, but I wanted to look at the event from a different angle: why it was much harder than some pretend to spot the fraud, what can be done now that trust in the system has been severely damaged and how to deal with the next FTX.
kitco.com
El Salvador will be buying one Bitcoin a day, says country's president
(Kitco News) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is doubling down on his Bitcoin bet despite the massive price drop, promising to buy one Bitcoin a day starting Friday. El Salvador was the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender — a move that happened in September 2021, just a couple of months before Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. Since then, the world's largest cryptocurrency has been on a steep downward slope, falling 75% from those record highs.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 16 daily chart alert - Bearish pennant pattern suggests more downside
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart, which suggests a downside “breakout” from that pattern soon. BC bears have the firm overall near-term technical advantage. Stay tuned!
Comments / 0