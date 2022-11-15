Read full article on original website
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host’s soccer team has slipped under the radar. Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday,...
‘It’ll be a big equaliser’: Why Qatar 2022 could simply be the set-piece World Cup
The wall. The train. The celebrations after another delivery was met by a thundering forehead or a close-range rebound tap-in.England’s set-piece success at the 2018 World Cup was initially the mark of a well-prepared side, yet soon after was used as a barometer of progress: were the Three Lions really better than some of their opponents, or just better-prepared?For many coaches those phrases are simply asking the exact same question, given the whole point of match training is to be in a state of readiness - physically, mentally, tactically, technically - to beat the upcoming opponent. That is after all,...
Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Italian referee Daniele Orsato was chosen Friday to handle the opening game of the World Cup. FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday's match between host Qatar and Ecuador, describing him as “one of Europe’s most experienced referees.” He turns 47 on Wednesday.
Infantino says double standard behind World Cup critics
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino targeted European critics of World Cup host Qatar on Saturday and suggested a moral double standard in his home continent. Infantino listed Europe's problems on the eve of Qatar kicking off its home tournament that has been dogged for years by criticism of the emirate’s record on human rights and treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums and infrastructure.
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year's European Championship behind him, England teammate Aaron Ramsdale said Friday. The Arsenal forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also subjected to attacks.
FIFA head says fans should be able to abstain at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino downplayed Qatar's last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. “If this is the biggest problem we have, I’ll sign that (agreement),” Infantino said Saturday, a day after the conservative Muslim emirate did an about-face on the deal it had made to secure the soccer tournament. Infantino blamed “crowd...
EU prepared to ‘walk away’ from bad Cop27 agreement, climate chief warns
The European Union has warned it is prepared to walk away from Cop27 climate negotiations if they fail to deliver an outcome that rises to the challenge of tackling the climate emergency.Frans Timmermans, the European Commission vice president in charge of climate issues, told reporters at the critical climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh that he was concerned by some of the developments he had witnessed overnight."We need to move forward, not backwards and all ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for -...
Despair, lack of progress at climate talks, yet hope blooms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s a desert, where little grows. It’s a climate conference, where water is scarce inside buildings and out, lines are long, tempers are short, meetings go late and above all progress comes in one-drop drips. Yet hope springs forth in the strangest...
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have condemned and called for an end to Russia's war on Ukraine
