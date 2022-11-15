Read full article on original website
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
Tennessee AG files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti files a petition, joining 21 states, to withdraw the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Attorney General Skrmetti joined in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the mandate he says is unlawful.
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill. “Inflation is in virtually every aspect of...
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
TBI: More than 67,000 incidents of domestic violence in TN last year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released two new crime-related studies on Friday, Nov. 18, one of which showed that there were over 67,000 cases of domestic violence in the state of Tennessee. The studies involve research describing the amount and types of crime on...
Tennessee receives failing grade for house affordability, accessibility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re living in Memphis, chances are you’ve experienced first-hand housing issues or transportation woes. According to new data, Tennessee has gotten a failing grade when it comes to accessibility and house affordability. The Arc Mid-South said five out of 10 people calling them...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health
(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children. The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus. The...
Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison, when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender, is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The...
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Joel Guy Jr. asks state appeals court to re-examine murder case
A man convicted of killing his parents and trying to rid of the remains within their residence is currently asking the court to appeal his conviction and last year’s motion to deny his request for a new trial. Joel Guy Jr. asks state appeals court to re-examine …. A...
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Tennessee lieutenant
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit organization has paid off the mortgage for the family of a longtime La Vergne Police detective who died last year. Lt. Kevin Stolinsky passed away after suffering a medical incident while on duty in Nov. 2021. Now, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation hopes to make life a little easier on Stolinsky's wife and daughter.
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
'Horrific turnover' of DCS caseworkers leads to request for budget increase
The new commissioner at the Department of Children's Services asked Gov. Bill Lee for a significant increase in state funding.
Google Fiber begins construction in Smyrna, Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Google Fiber has begun construction in Smyrna, the first Tennessee town outside of Nashville to receive their service. Earlier this year, Google Fiber made an agreement between Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed and a company representative to begin service in the area. Google Fiber wrote...
Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
TBI warns about ‘active’ drug cartels operating in Tennessee
From Fox 17 in Nashville: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they see across the state. TBI Director David Rausch said, “There are two primary cartels that we have found very connected to almost everything we do,” “That is the Sinaloa Cartel out of Mexico and the new Jalisco Cartel. Both of them are actively, very engaged in operations in Tennessee, and we are working closely with our friends at the DEA on addressing that head-on.”
