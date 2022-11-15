ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
centraljersey.com

Eatontown, Red Bank, Tinton Falls school board election results

Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Tinton Falls have elected members of their local school boards in the 2022 general election. The results of the Nov. 8 election will remain unofficial until they have been certified, which had not occurred as of Nov. 15. The results are reported at Monmouth County Votes, which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
92.7 WOBM

2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Eatontown officials award contract to Meco Inc. for road improvements

EATONTOWN — A contract in an amount not to exceed $604,443 has been awarded by the members of the Borough Council for road improvements in Eatontown. During a special meeting on Nov. 15, council members awarded the contract to Meco Inc., Millstone Township, and said the road improvements will be made to Industrial Way West, which runs between Route 35 and Hope Road.
EATONTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

Eatontown approves shared services deals with Shrewsbury Township

EATONTOWN — The members of the Borough Council in Eatontown have approved two shared services agreements with neighboring Shrewsbury Township. During a meeting on Nov. 10, council members passed two resolutions authorizing the agreements with Shrewsbury Township for emergent fire protection services and for municipal recycling and clean communities coordinator services.
EATONTOWN, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 15

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 16

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Oct. 27 at 8:12 a.m., employees of the Manalapan Department of Public Works reported that sometime between Oct. 25 and Oct. 27, unknown individuals vandalized a storage. shed on township property. Damage to the...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

In Response to Doctor Shortage in the Lakewood Area, Hackensack Meridian Health Opens Two Shomer Shabbos Slots in their Resident Program

A project that has been years in the making has finally come to fruition. As the Lakewood region continues on the path of explosive growth, the demand for doctors keeps increasing, and unable to keep up with the growth. Instead, local families have increasingly been seeking medical attention at urgent...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
NEW YORK STATE
centraljersey.com

Independent Datebook, Nov. 16

• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will celebrate the holidays on Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Molly Pitcher Inn, 88 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. The association is also collecting unwrapped children’s toys, books or gift cards for Bridges At The Shore. For luncheon reservations, contact sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732 995-7754. Reservations and a check for $30 must be received before Dec. 2. Check the association’s website or Facebook page for additional information. New members are always welcome.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

West Windsor police blotter

A Langhorne, Pa., man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly putting $407.46 worth of groceries in shopping bags as he walked around Wegman’s at 240 Nassau Park Blvd. and leaving the store without paying for them Oct. 30. He was processed and released. A Beverly woman was charged with...
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
goleader.com

BOE Votes to Approve Edison Field Project; Amy Root Resigns

WESTFIELD — Tuesday night’s Westfield Board of Education meeting brought the approval of the Edison Field joint project with the town in a 5-to-2 vote, with two abstentions, and the immediate resignation of board member Amy Root. The board’s vote comes on the heels of the council’s approval of the shared-services agreement.
WESTFIELD, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy