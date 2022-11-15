Read full article on original website
Copper Coin Ballet Company Announces Free Performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library
Copper Coin Ballet Company (CCBC) and Artistic Director Julie Ratz are excited to continue their community partnerships by bringing CCBC’s production of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, “The Nutcracker” to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum as part of Downtown Springfield Inc.’s Old Capitol Holiday Walks. Each Wednesday and Saturday evening beginning Saturday, November 26, Copper Coin’s dancers and dancers from other Central Illinois communities will take the stage in the ALPLM’s Union Theater for a free performance of the classical ballet.
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
Cheers! Self-Pour Beer Wall Part of New Restaurant Opening In Illinois
Is there such a thing as too many restaurants? For foodies, the answer is an easy "no." Illinois is getting another new-ish food joint. The "ish" is because there's already a location in Bloomington and another is opening further north. If you love hot dogs, barbecue, and beer, this might become your new favorite place. You might even CRAVE this place.
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Jacksonville Downtown Businesses Gearing Up For First Ever Pink Friday Shopping Event
Jacksonville Downtown businesses are pushing for you to shop local with a special Pink Friday event and another shopping event this weekend. Colleen Flinn of Nothing Fancy Supply and Gillham House explains the idea of the new national shopping trend: “I believe it started during Covid-19. This is the first year we are having it in Jacksonville. It is Pink Friday, which is the Friday before Black Friday. The goal is to get people shopping small and local before they decide to go to the big box stores on Black Friday.”
Springfield City Council Approves Craft Grow Cannabis Operation
Cannabis continues to be a growth industry in Springfield. Aldermen this week approved zoning variances to allow a craft-grow operation on Lumber Lane, at the far eastern edge of Springfield. When it opens in the summer of 2023, it will grow marijuana in a secure indoor setting, and will process it on-site and then transport it for sale.
Springfield Fire Department accepting applications for entry-level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The Springfield Fire Department is now accepting applications for Entry-Level Firefighters. The deadline to apply is Sunday, January 1, at 11:00 p.m. (CST). Candidates willing to apply will have to take a written exam on either Thursday, January 5 or Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the...
Volunteers, social service group prepares food baskets for families this Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. – The Northeast Community Fund and volunteers from ADM are making sure people struggling with food insecurity have food for Thanksgiving. “I feel like everyone should be able to know where their next meals are coming from,” Jaylyn Harris, a customer support supervisor at ADM, said. “I think we all want to make […]
Native Americans in Illinois make their needs known in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Native American groups made their concerns known during what was described as a first-of-its kind summit with state lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday. The most prominent topic at a news conference – which featured a traditional chant – was the story of Nimkii Curley, whom Evanston Township High School kept off the graduation stage because he added an eagle feather and necklace to his cap and gown.
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
LOGAN COUNTY – The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across the...
Former AC-Humko Site May Be Retrofitted For New Cannabis Craft Grow Facility
Jacksonville may soon be home to a cannabis craft grow facility. The Jacksonville City Council heard a presentation from representatives of Wyvern Botanticals, an Illinois-licensed cannabis craft grower who is looking to place a facility in Jacksonville. Tim Dorsey, Managing Partner of Dorsey Ventures & Consulting, who is consulting on...
City Council May Decide Lair Building Fate During Special Meeting Monday
A special City Council meeting has been called in an effort to resolve ongoing issues with a beleaguered downtown building. Representatives from both the Rammelkamp Bradney Law Office and Jacksonville Main Street spoke during Monday’s regular City Council meeting about the fate of the Lair Building located at 234 West State Street.
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
McFarland nurses demonstrate to protest staff shortages
About 45 nurses and supporters rallied in bitter temperatures Wednesday to protest a shortage of staff at the state-run McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield. Stephanie Ambrose, a registered nurse and steward for the Illinois Nurses Association, said the shortage means nurses work shifts as long as 16 hours, including some that are mandatory. They have a contract agreement, she said, that limits overtime in a shift to 12 hours, but complaints have not brought about change.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
U of I professor: The pandemic hit people aged 35-44 harder in its second year
SPRINGFIELD – The pandemic hit people aged 35-44 harder in its second year than the first. Sheldon Jacobson, a computer science professor at the University of Illinois, says one reason is people in that age group shied away from, for example, social distancing and vaccines just as the delta variant was on the rise.
Rare Bicameral GOP Leadership Shuffle in Springfield
There are four caucus leaders in the Illinois General Assembly – one Democrat and one Republican in each of the two chambers. Collectively, they've been known as the “four tops.” And, as with the legendary Motown singing group with the same name, vacancies among the four are rare … which makes a GOP leadership shuffle in both houses a big story.
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
