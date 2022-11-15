Jacksonville Downtown businesses are pushing for you to shop local with a special Pink Friday event and another shopping event this weekend. Colleen Flinn of Nothing Fancy Supply and Gillham House explains the idea of the new national shopping trend: “I believe it started during Covid-19. This is the first year we are having it in Jacksonville. It is Pink Friday, which is the Friday before Black Friday. The goal is to get people shopping small and local before they decide to go to the big box stores on Black Friday.”

