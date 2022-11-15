Read full article on original website
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
kiss951.com
North Carolina Home to Two of America’s Most Windiest Roads
Ever driven on a road where you feel like the wind is about to take you and your car? I never can tell if it is because I am tiny and drive a sedan or if it’s the wind. That is very intense for me for sure! I hate driving on super windy days where I can literally feel the wind rocking my car and my body inside the car. That is one of the most heart-throbbing things for me. I am almost terrified of car accidents, so anything that is fighting against me driving smoothly, I strongly dislike!
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Landmark Is A Top Outdoor U.S. Destination
Looking to spend some time outdoors next year? Good news if you are looking for some outdoor adventure in 2023! The website Campspot.com has compiled data to list the Top 5 Outdoor U.S. Destinations for 2023 and a popular North Carolina landmark made the list. Nothing like a quick road trip for a fun getaway with your friends or family.
kiss951.com
North Carolina and South Carolina’s Favorite Pizza Toppings
I think if I had to be deserted on an island and I could only choose one food to eat forever, it would have to be pizza. What are the most popular pizza toppings in North Carolina and South Carolina? We have the answers right here. See if these are your favorites.
ourstate.com
North Carolina’s Official State Symbols
NC 101: Find this story and much more in our new publication, NC 101— a 200-page collectors’ issue filled with state icons and institutions, from barbecue to the Blue Ridge Parkway — on newsstands now! Whether you’re a native or a newcomer, it’s the ultimate guide to North Carolina.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food
Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
Highest-rated stouts in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume. Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, […]
Raleigh News & Observer
After relaunch of specialty grocer Earth Fare, a Charlotte-area store is closing
Specialty grocer Earth Fare is closing one of its Charlotte-area stores less than two years after it opened. Earth Fare at 261 Griffith St. in Davidson will close before the end of the month, company spokeswoman Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. “Geographical challenges were the main contributing...
kiss951.com
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
Speedway Christmas 2022: Dates, times and admission info
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the Charlotte area's biggest holiday traditions is almost here. Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway starts Friday, Nov. 18. The annual event is always a hometown favorite, allowing families to drive on the track. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the display, which includes more than 4 million lights and music. In addition to the lights, Charlotte Motor Speedway shows movies on the big screen Speedway TV, plus the infield garage area includes vendors and displays for families to enjoy.
This NC retailer ranked in the top 5 of places to shop for the best Black Friday deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that COVID-19 is waning slightly, more crowds are expected to show up, lining up outside of retail shop windows on Black Friday to snag those hot holiday deals. According to the National Retail Fund, 66.5 million people shopped in person on Black Friday in 2021....
WCNC
'Water was truly everywhere' | Charlotte tenant files lawsuit against luxury apartment for poor maintenance and management
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skyhouse Uptown is marketed as a luxury set of towers, however, one of its tenants told WCNC Charlotte he's had nothing but trouble with his unit since moving in January of 2022. Shermaine Leggions moved to the Queen City for a job and signed a lease...
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
Video of Christmas Lights Display at Charlotte Motor Speedway Is Mind-Blowing
This is the ultimate holiday treat for Christmas lovers and NASCAR fans alike!
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
kiss951.com
Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup
Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
WBTV
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant step forward in a plan to build more toll lanes along Interstate 77 could come Wednesday night. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss the proposal, which would put toll lanes from uptown Charlotte south to the South Carolina border, during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
