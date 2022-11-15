Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Laugh With CBAZZ the Comedian at Upcoming Events
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The hilarious CBAZZ The Comedian spent his birthday with us. Watch as we discuss his birthday party, his appearance in an upcoming stage play, his upcoming comedy special, and his upcoming performance at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands. Friday, November 18,...
'My Southern Family Christmas,' filmed in Ascension Parish, to debut on Hallmark Channel Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
A sneak-peek preview of My Southern Family Christmas, which was filmed in Ascension Parish, is available on the Hallmark Channel website ahead of its Nov. 24 debut at 7 p.m. Even in a brief clip from the movie, the Town of Sorrento gets a shout-out in one of the character's lines. The site also includes a short trailer.
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
The album created by Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles native who is known as a zydeco musician, is nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album.
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge
Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery
St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
Authorities seeking Baton Rouge rapper linked to Louisiana murder, armed robbery
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say they’re searching for a Baton Rouge rapper with ties to a murder and armed robbery that occurred in St. Helena Parish last month. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jarman K. King, also known as ‘Monkey,’ is the rapper who is allegedly linked to […]
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Learn to Toss Pizza Dough Like A Pro
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - While visiting Istrouma Eatery & Brewery, we watched Executive Chef Matthew Nesbit toss pizza dough with such ease as he was making pizzas. When asked for a tutorial, he was eager to help us improve our skills. Watch as Matthew Nesbit teaches Keiristin Wilbert how to toss pizza dough like a pro. See our full story on Istrouma Eatery & Brewery HERE.
Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”. It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating...
Shoepeg Corn and Crawfish Dressing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornbread is a staple of southern dressings. Shoepeg corn adds the unique sweet flavor that makes this dressing pure Louisiana. I have adapted it slightly and have taken the liberty of including crawfish in my version. I absolutely love this for a holiday side dish.
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'
Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
Cold weather couldn’t stop loved ones of Mekhi Darville from holding balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - That cold weather not stopping anyone from coming out to remember a teen who was killed when he got caught in the middle of someone else’s fight. Friday evening, the friends and family of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville gathered to pay their respects. A brother...
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day. Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.
'Everyone deserves to live a taste of their dream': LSU senior finds encouragement to pursue path as musician
Rising musician, Damien Henry, is an LSU senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. Music is a huge part of his life. “Plenty of days have passed throughout my college experience, and all I can say is that I wouldn’t have made it through without my favorite songs,” Henry said.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. In the days leading up to the holiday, several local organizations will be hosting meal giveaways for families who may be in need. Below is a list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
