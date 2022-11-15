A proposed Pilot program is making its way through the San Diego Housing Commission. The program in its current form is designed to help middle-income San Diegans with the upfront costs of buying a house. According to the proposal, for those who qualify, a loan of up to 22% would be available towards the down payment of buying a house. The down payment loan accrues at 3% simple interest.

