ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Pilot Program Proposal Aims to Help Middle-Income Homebuyers

A proposed Pilot program is making its way through the San Diego Housing Commission. The program in its current form is designed to help middle-income San Diegans with the upfront costs of buying a house. According to the proposal, for those who qualify, a loan of up to 22% would be available towards the down payment of buying a house. The down payment loan accrues at 3% simple interest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Fire at Abandoned Mansion in Jamul Spreads to Brush

Are you prepared for a forced evacuation? Click here for tips. Cal Fire San Diego battled a brush fire in Jamul that sparked during gusty Santa Ana winds Wednesday night. Cal Fire tweeted at around 8 p.m. that the fire flared up South East of Steel Canyon Road and Willow Glen Road. Cal Fire Capt. Neil Czapinski confirmed an abandoned structure caught on fire and spread to the nearby vegetation.
JAMUL, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Identify Husband and Wife Found Dead in Harbor Island Hotel Room

The names of a man and woman found dead in a hotel room in Harbor Drive earlier this week have been released by San Diego police. On Friday, SDPD said Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his wife, 27-year-old Kayla Jakob, were found, obviously deceased, in a Hilton San Diego Airport Harbor Island Hotel. Police said the room had been rented under Rangarajan's name.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Sky-High Praise: San Diego International Airport Among the Best in The U.S., Report Says

One of the best airports in the country is right in our backyards, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The newspaper released on Thursday its “Best and Worst Airports of 2022” report as part of its annual ranking, and San Diego International Airport made the No. 2 spot on the best list for midsized airports. Sacramento International Airport nearly beat SAN for the top title by a mere 3 points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dies in Apartment Fire in San Diego's Cortez Hill

A man died in an apartment fire in the Cortez Hill neighborhood near Downtown San Diego early Friday morning, police said. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responded to the apartment fire on 4th Avenue in the neighborhood near Balboa Park's southwest end at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. Five fire engines and two fire trucks with more than three dozen firefighters responded to the scene, according to SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Victim in Deadly Shooting That Led to Chollas View Standoff ID'd: Police

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a Chollas View resident who was fatally shot this week, allegedly by a neighbor during a dispute over noise. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly after 6 a.m. Monday found Anthony Haro, 33, suffering from a bullet wound to the chest in the 700 block of 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Nab Cardiff Prowling Suspect

A suspected prowler was arrested this week after allegedly being spotted skulking around behind a home near San Elijo State Beach, authorities said Wednesday. A resident of the 2100 block of Oxford Avenue in Cardiff-by-the-Sea made a 911 call shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to report seeing a man lurking in her backyard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By Brother: San Diego Police

A 24-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound Friday in the community of Linda Vista. The San Diego Police Department responded to 6838 Rico Court at 1:45 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from a stab wound. Investigators said he was attacked by his brother, who walked into the kitchen him in the shoulder area, according to the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Scientist Developing Vaccine Targeting Opioid Epidemic

The deadly opioid epidemic has taken a major toll here in San Diego County. The San Diego County Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force and Meth Strike Force released their latest annual report card that shows 2021 was the deadliest year for drug overdose deaths. Eight hundred and seventy-three people died...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy