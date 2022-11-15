Read full article on original website
County Commission To Attend Conference
The Livingston County Commissioners will travel to Osage Beach, Missouri Sunday to attend the three-day Missouri Association Of Counties conference. There will be no local county commission meetings next week due to the conference and Thanksgiving.
Level Up Livingston County
Level Up Livingston County, a program to bring prospective employees and employers together, is November 22nd in Chillicothe. The Chillicothe area Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Workforce Solutions, and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation is hosting the event on November 22nd from 11:00 am-2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center. All...
Chillicothe R-II – School District Finances
At nearly five months into the fiscal year for the Chillicothe R-II School District, expenditures are above revenues. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explains. Wiebers says the construction project will affect the expenditure side. In addition, a large portion of the district revenue comes from the personal property and real estate...
Bridge Replacement On Route C In Dawn
A bidge in Dawn will be replaced beginning December 5th Lehman Construction will begin the project on December 5th, closing the Route C bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Route F in Dawn. This project is part of the FARM Bridge program to replace deficient bridges to provide wider and safer bridges in rural areas.
Report From Green Hills Golf Course
An update on the Chillicothe Owned Green Hills Golf Course was presented to the City Council Monday. City Administrator Roze Frampton says it was good news. Frampton says when the golf course is doing well, it reduces the financial requirements on the city’s budget. There is some work that...
Teacher of the Year / Beacon Awards – Interviews
Nominees from each of the Chillicothe R-II School buildings announced their nominees for the Teacher of the Year and the Beacon Awards. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the next step is out of his hands. Dr Wiebers will keep the names of the winners a secret until January third when...
Dorothy Helen Meeker
Dorothy Helen Meeker, age 85, a resident of Laredo, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri. Dorothy was born the daughter of William Thomas and Ruby (Phillips) Thomas on October 12, 1937, on a farm in rural Chula, Missouri. Dorothy graduated high school from Chillicothe High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to William “Bill” Meeker on January 8, 1956, at the Alpha Baptist Church in Laredo, Missouri.
Chillicothe Holiday Parade Saturday Morning
The Chillicothe Holiday Parade begins Saturday morning at 10:00. Chamber of Commerce Director Crystal Narr says the 76th annual Holiday Parade has a theme of Candy Land Christmas. Leading the parade will be this year’s Grand Marshal. Bands will be playing throughout the parade route. Of course, the parade...
Chula Rail Crossing Closed
The Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing east of Livingston County Route K and Manning Avenue in Chula is scheduled to close for repair starting today. Crews working for the railroad will close the crossing around-the-clock Wednesday, through Friday, and again next Monday through Wednesday. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are...
Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land
Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 111 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 4:58 pm, Report of deer struck in the highway near Washington and Fairway Drive. The animal was removed from the roadway. 7:39 pm, Call of several suspicious kids hanging around restrooms in Simpson...
Bethany man to be returned to Department of Corrections after violating parole
A Bethany man is to be taken to the Department of Corrections after an arrest on November 14th for an alleged absconder parole violation. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 36-year-old Kenneth Talley violated his parole involving residency, by allegedly failing to provide his address to an officer, and reporting and directives, for allegedly failing to report as directed. He is to be held on no bond.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Kid’s Christmas & Memory Tree
The Memory Tree Lighting at Silvermoon Plaza will be held December 1st. This is a date change from the original announcement by Main Street Chillicothe. In addition, Main Street Chillicothe will host Kid’s Christmas, December 1st from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Livingston County Courthouse in Chillicothe. Children are invited to come shop for their loved ones. Helper elves will be on hand to assist our little shoppers. Downtown merchants will be set up and have specially-priced gifts under $15 for purchase. Make a Christmas card while your purchases are being wrapped for free. Ages 4-14.
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
Macon man wanted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff's Office seeks a Macon man on their most wanted list for alleged probation violations. Court records indicate Tuesday a warrant was issued for the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Knouse for a felony failure to appear violation regarding alleged probation violations listed as possession of a machete, knives and drug paraphernalia.
8th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Squeaks By Beuker 32-28
The Chillicothe 8th grade Lady Hornets won a middle school barn-burner on Thursday night defeating Beuker 32-28. There were as many fouls as shots taken in the game. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 12 points, Landry Marsh added 10, Lydia Bonderer had 8 and Bryleigh Gillespie put in 3. There was playing time for Violet Zabka, Sophie Hurtgen, and Kylee Link.
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
8th Grade Hornets Hoops Knocks Off Marshall 34-28
The Chillicothe 8th grade boys basketball team defeated the Marshall Owls 34-28 on Thursday night. Howie Donoho led the way with 13 points, Bryson Shoop had 11, Max Probasco had 6, and Logan Murrel notched 4. Chillicothe was down big early and came back to win. Cooper Robinson did a...
