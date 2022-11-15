Read full article on original website
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Elon Musk Says Twitter Employees Must Commit to ‘Hardcore' Culture by 5 P.M. Eastern Time
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is giving employees until the end of the day today New York time to decide if they'll commit to his working demands. The company shared a document overnight with employees, telling them that if they don't agree to his terms, they'll receive an "offer of severance in exchange for a separation agreement."
Tech Layoffs Are Not a Bellwether for Broader Cuts in Other Industries, Morgan Stanley Analysts Say
Despite large-scale tech layoffs, the broader labor pool is not in true danger yet, given that staffing levels remained below pre-pandemic levels for some time, a Morgan Stanley research note said. Even with a growth slowdown, the number of tech layoffs is minute compared with the larger employment pool, the...
Crypto Startup Ripple Is Seeking a License in Ireland to Drive EU Expansion
Ripple is expanding its presence in the EU, where it plans to "passport" its services through an entity in Ireland, General Counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC. Most of Ripple's business is now driven outside of the U.S. despite its large presence in the country, Alderoty said. The SEC is suing...
Trump's Former Treasury Secretary Calls G-7 Russian Oil Price Cap ‘the Most Ridiculous Idea I've Ever Heard'
"The market is going to set the price so if you put sanctions on at higher prices, in a way you're just making the situation worse, in my opinion," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. G-7 nations are set to announce a fixed price cap on Russian oil that is exported...
Amid Mass Layoffs, the Big Tech Dream Job Is Losing Its Luster
For decades, Silicon Valley tech darlings like Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter set the gold standard of making it in the tech space. Employees wanted to work for innovative leaders, enjoy vast campuses that catered to their every need and use their talents to build some of the most influential technology in the world.
Fed's Collins Expresses Hope That Inflation Can Be Tamed Without Hitting Jobs
Boston Fed President Susan Collins expressed confidence that policymakers can tame inflation without doing too much damage to employment. "Restoring price stability remains the current imperative and it is clear that there is more work to do," she said. Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins expressed confidence Friday that policymakers...
Cryptocurrency Investor Says He Saw Serious ‘Red Flags' With FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Harris Calls North Korea's Missile Launch a ‘Brazen Violation' as APEC Leaders Condemn Act
This is CNBC's live blog covering the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The APEC leaders' meeting begins Friday, as the world's economic leaders are expected to continue discussions of trade and sustainable economic growth. APEC ministers on Thursday exchanged views on how the region can maintain momentum for open trade, investment...
Ray Dalio Says None of China's New Leadership Team Appear to Be ‘Extremists'
American billionaire Ray Dalio laid out his outlook for China's economy and government policy in a Nov. 16 post on LinkedIn. Regarding the new leadership team, "the people being added are loyal strongmen who appear to be capable and have demonstrated track records of being willing to do the unpopular things," Dalio said.
European Markets Set for Modestly Higher Open as Investors Assess Interest Rate Path
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb cautiously on Friday as investors continue to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials. Global markets took some heart from lower-than-expected consumer and wholesale inflation prints last week,...
FanDuel to New Rivals: Good Luck With Sports Betting − You're Going to Need It
FanDuel's Amy Howe said the company expects to defend and expand its market lead in U.S. online sports betting. The company is projecting U.S. sportsbooks could be worth nearly $23 billion by 2030. FanDuel CEO Amy Howe is predicting that her company will defend its leading share of the online...
