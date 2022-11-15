ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh

A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
Rocky Mount police search for shooting suspects after their vehicle crashes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened on Wednesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Friday at about 1 p.m., officers got arrest warrants for 29-year-old Michael Fields for Wednesday’s shooting with injury that happened in the 100 block of Boyd Court.
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood, 3 cars hit by bullets

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Wednesday in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. A woman was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple...
Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
Durham shootings down, but homicides are up

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
