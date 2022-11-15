Read full article on original website
Raleigh police officer injured after head-on crash on Capital Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh officers tried to pull over two cars racing down Capital Boulevard on Friday night before one of them collided head-on with a police cruiser. One of the drivers got away, according to the police. The other tried to run away from police after crashing around...
cbs17
Intersection at Chapel Hill Road, Hillsborough Street reopens after morning crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Hillsborough Street where a crash happened Friday morning has reopened. Officers say the crash involved one vehicle, but it is unclear what they crashed into. The closure caused heavy delays during the morning commute, according...
WRAL
Driver charged after head-on crash in Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A driver was charged Thursday after a head-on crash in Wake Forest. The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on Stony Hill Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. Police told the WRAL Breaking News Tracker there were children in the minivan,...
cbs17
Most lanes closed on northbound Capital Boulevard after 2-car accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Only one northbound lane is open on Capital Boulevard after a two-vehicle accident that happened just after 9 p.m., Raleigh police said. Raleigh police confirmed a car was completely engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before the fire started and suffered no injuries.
WRAL
Car brings down power lines, closing section of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. Delays could be present for the morning commute as crews work to repair the power pole. There were no major traffic...
WRAL
Crash closes part of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in crosswalk south of downtown Raleigh
Police have not said whether the driver will be charged in the crash.
Durham Police investigate after 16-year-old shot and killed
A teenager was shot and killed shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just south of the Durham Freeway.
WITN
Rocky Mount police search for shooting suspects after their vehicle crashes
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened on Wednesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Friday at about 1 p.m., officers got arrest warrants for 29-year-old Michael Fields for Wednesday’s shooting with injury that happened in the 100 block of Boyd Court.
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood, 3 cars hit by bullets
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman was shot Wednesday in a Durham neighborhood. Around midnight, officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home on Angier Avenue. A woman was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crime scene tape was stretched in front of multiple...
Juvenile charged with DWI in crash involving Raleigh police officer
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer was involved in a head-on crash on Poole Road at the intersection of Donald Ross Drive on Wednesday night. Three cars were involved in the accident, according to officials. Among them was an officer in his cruiser. The police officer was evaluated...
cbs17
Do you know him? Durham County deputies asking public to help identify thief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say they are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on camera stealing. Deputies said the man was caught on security video Wednesday stealing items from behind a home on the 2300 block of Umstead Road. They provided...
Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
Victims identified in deadly Raleigh crash that shut down part of I-440
The crash took place by the New Bern exit where police say two people are dead following a head on collision. The area has since reopened.
Wake County boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff
A search is underway in the Wendell area for a 9-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning after he didn't get on the school bus.
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
cbs17
Car stolen while defrosting in Wake Forest part of string of related crimes, police say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — With each season, it seems there are always new crimes of opportunity to be aware of. The latest warning comes from the Wake Forest Police Department after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway Friday morning. The car had been left unattended while the windshield was defrosting with the keys inside, police said.
cbs17
Raeford woman facing multiple drug charges in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford woman was arrested for multiple drug charges, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Narcotics Agents arrested 39-year-old Shamorrow Danyel Coleman on Thursday. Coleman is charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, sell of Schedule II,...
cbs17
Durham shootings down, but homicides are up
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
