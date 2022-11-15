Read full article on original website
Coach of tiny college on what it's like to be name-dropped by Warriors' Steve Kerr
Kerr has been deep in his reference bag lately.
Byron Scott Reveals the Player Who Was Hardest for Him to Coach
Byron Scott played 14 years in the NBA and then coached in the league for 15 more. The post Byron Scott Reveals the Player Who Was Hardest for Him to Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Candace Parker Sends Clear Message About Her Basketball Future
Fresh off a two-year stint with the Chicago Sky that saw her win her second WNBA title in 2021, Candace Parker is a free agent heading into 2023. But will she continue her playing career, or take a (possibly permanent) break from the game?. Speaking with The Athletic's Richard Deitsch...
The WNBA's worst team finally caught a break by securing a historic chance to draft a generational superstar
The presumptive prize awaiting the Indiana Fever may very well have been worth their excruciating, years-long wait for a No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft.
NBC Sports
New job titles among Mystics' staff won't alter franchise's direction
How can a sports franchise go through a coaching change and ensure there is minimal transformation? Just hire the same coach, 37 years younger. The Washington Mystics welcomed a new head coach for the first time in a decade. The job, however, is staying in the family as Mike Thibault hands over the whistle to his son Eric who has been an assistant on his staff for 10 seasons. It's a reality that has been discussed with ownership years ago, billed as 'the succession plan' by Mike - as he moves to a general manager-only role - in his conversations with the media over the course of several seasons.
Hawks Trade Rumors - Shopping John Collins?
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Wings Hire New Head Coach
The Dallas Wings have hired Latricia Trammell as its new head coach, the team announced on November 7. Trammell joins the Wings after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks, primarily overseeing defense. Before her time in LA, Trammell spent one season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Stars in 2017, which relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces.
Deadspin
Five vacancies, five white coaching hires — the WNBA needs a Rooney Rule
Life comes at you fast. Regression comes at you faster. On Sunday, July 10, inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert took part in a press conference before the league’s annual All-Star Game. She said this when asked about the league’s diversity among head coaches. “We...
swishappeal.com
Mike Thibault: The social justice and WNBA champion D.C. needed
When Mike Thibault was hired by the Washington Mystics in December of 2012, he was not worried about his legacy as a WNBA coach. “I was comfortable with what I had done in Connecticut,” he said during a Dec. 18th conference call. “If that was the last day I ever coached in the WNBA, I was fine with what I had accomplished. Obviously I want to win a championship. That was the only thing I felt didn’t happen and clearly Connecticut thought it was the only thing that didn’t happen. But I would have been ok with that. I would have moved on to do some other things.”
NBA
Swin Cash on UConn jersey retirement, team vision | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash about her jersey number retirement at the University of Connecticut, her Naismith Hall of Fame induction, the recent success of the young Pelicans on the roster as well as the vision for the team.
NBA Blue Devil in midst of dreadful stretch for Knicks
Despite the frigid shooting by Duke basketball product RJ Barrett across the past three games, the New York Knicks (8-7) have posted two straight wins on the road against top-four teams in the Western Conference standings. They beat the Denver Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday after defeating the Utah ...
Candace Parker returning to play in 2023
Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker announced that she’s coming back to play in her 16th WNBA season. Parker, 36, initially
Knicks And Warriors Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Thunder 121-120 in home thriller
The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Thunder seeking their fifth straight victory. Despite nice scoring games from Kristaps Porzingis (27 points) and Bradley Beal (25 points), as well as a near triple-double from Kyle Kuzma (18-10-9), the Wizards fell to the Thunder 121-120 in a barn burner. Everything...
NBC Sports
Caps nearly pull off comeback, fall to Blues in shootout
The Capitals were five minutes away from picking up their third straight regulation loss when they rallied to score two goals and force overtime against the St. Louis Blues before losing in a six-round shootout. St. Louis entered the game near the bottom of the Central Division standings but had...
