Washington, DC

NBC Sports

New job titles among Mystics' staff won't alter franchise's direction

How can a sports franchise go through a coaching change and ensure there is minimal transformation? Just hire the same coach, 37 years younger. The Washington Mystics welcomed a new head coach for the first time in a decade. The job, however, is staying in the family as Mike Thibault hands over the whistle to his son Eric who has been an assistant on his staff for 10 seasons. It's a reality that has been discussed with ownership years ago, billed as 'the succession plan' by Mike - as he moves to a general manager-only role - in his conversations with the media over the course of several seasons.
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Wings Hire New Head Coach

The Dallas Wings have hired Latricia Trammell as its new head coach, the team announced on November 7. Trammell joins the Wings after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks, primarily overseeing defense. Before her time in LA, Trammell spent one season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Stars in 2017, which relocated to Las Vegas and became the Aces.
DALLAS, TX
swishappeal.com

Mike Thibault: The social justice and WNBA champion D.C. needed

When Mike Thibault was hired by the Washington Mystics in December of 2012, he was not worried about his legacy as a WNBA coach. “I was comfortable with what I had done in Connecticut,” he said during a Dec. 18th conference call. “If that was the last day I ever coached in the WNBA, I was fine with what I had accomplished. Obviously I want to win a championship. That was the only thing I felt didn’t happen and clearly Connecticut thought it was the only thing that didn’t happen. But I would have been ok with that. I would have moved on to do some other things.”
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Swin Cash on UConn jersey retirement, team vision | Pelicans Weekly Show

On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, team reporter Erin Summers chats with Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash about her jersey number retirement at the University of Connecticut, her Naismith Hall of Fame induction, the recent success of the young Pelicans on the roster as well as the vision for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Recap: Wizards fall to Thunder 121-120 in home thriller

The Wizards came into tonight's game against the Thunder seeking their fifth straight victory. Despite nice scoring games from Kristaps Porzingis (27 points) and Bradley Beal (25 points), as well as a near triple-double from Kyle Kuzma (18-10-9), the Wizards fell to the Thunder 121-120 in a barn burner. Everything...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Caps nearly pull off comeback, fall to Blues in shootout

The Capitals were five minutes away from picking up their third straight regulation loss when they rallied to score two goals and force overtime against the St. Louis Blues before losing in a six-round shootout. St. Louis entered the game near the bottom of the Central Division standings but had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

