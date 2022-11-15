Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss liberty, justice, and mail
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss Lady Liberty Justice and the mailman. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $10,534.13 in the General Fund, and the Outside General Fund...
Daily Advocate
Roundtable addresses home care workforce crisis
DAYTON — The Home Care Workforce Shortage Crisis was the focus of a roundtable discussion conducted by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, on Nov. 15 at the Business Solutions Center in Dayton. Solutions to this crisis supported by PSA 2, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging (o4a) and Agencies throughout the state advocate increasing provider reimbursement rates by 50 percent to help provide a living wage for home care workers. Everyone impacted and/or interested are asked to contact their legislator as reimbursement rates are considered in the upcoming state budget.
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
United Church Homes Plans 126-Unit Longfellow Commons LGBTQ-Friendly Community in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — United Church Homes has unveiled plans for Longfellow Commons, a 126-unit active adult community targeting LGBTQ seniors in Dayton. The project will include the redevelopment of the former Longfellow School on Salem Avenue and ultimately comprise a new apartment building and shared community spaces on its two-acre campus.
wktn.com
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Ohio farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
Daily Advocate
Farm Finance series launches Dec. 13
GREENVILLE — Managing farm finances is integral for the longevity and the profitability of the farm. Ohio State Extension Darke County, Farm Credit, and Darke County Farm Bureau have partnered to offer a Farm Finance series geared toward beginning to mid-career farmers with sessions focusing on what a lender needs from you, when you need a lender, finding the right lawyer and farm record keeping, crop insurance decisions, and your break even point, as well as land is your legacy with Nationwide.
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
flyernews.com
Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short
Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health honors new providers
SIDNEY — Wilson Health, in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, held a reception Nov. 10 to introduce and honor the newest members of their medical staff. The event, held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club, included local business leaders, community leaders, medical providers, Wilson Health Board of Trustees and hospital leadership.
Daily Advocate
MV BoE recognizes students with highest test scores
UNION CITY, Ohio — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the Board Office Conference Room at 7 p.m. Minutes from Oct. 10 were approved. There was no public participation. Presentation to the Board. The following students were...
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Daily Advocate
Decorations help Head Start students
GREENVILLE — The Fish Mitten Tree once again needs donated gloves and mittens to decorate its empty branches; these donations will be distributed to the children enrolled in Darke County Head Start programs. In addition to the Mitten Tree located at Montage, 525 South Broadway in Greenville, a Mitten Tree also stands at the Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, and in the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut Street, Greenville, as well as in Fourman’s Variety Store, 4 West George Street, Arcanum.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
dayton.com
Before actress Allison Janney was a star, she was an aspiring figure skater from Oakwood
Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School. Even though she’s become hugely successful in her acting career, she’s remained connected with her roots here. When she became the first Daytonian to win an Oscar, her father said, “She loves Dayton and always talks about all the support it gives her.”
Daily Advocate
Look for Bell Ringers to help community
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Darke County Community Christmas Drive has been kicked off and it’s hoped that this will be another great year of helping those in need in Darke County. Starting just after Thanksgiving this year on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, donations may be made at 13 different locations throughout the county. The efforts will continue on Friday.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Paulding County Progress
Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released
VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
Comments / 0