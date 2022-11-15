Read full article on original website
Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence in instruction
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Fort Sill instructors was recognized as the best in their field in this year’s FIRES Center of Excellence Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year Ceremony. Hundreds of instructors gathered Thursday to honor the top 9 honorees. Winners were recognized from...
Eisenhower High School holds Native American Heritage Month assembly
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On the morning of Friday, November 18, at a pep rally at Eisenhower High School, the Native American Club had the opportunity to share part of their culture with the students and show them a little bit of what they do and what it looks like.
Comanche Cares receives donation from Comanche Nation CEO
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Entertainment CEO attended an assembly at Comanche Nation Academy to present them with a check for Comanche Cares. The CEO gave the academy a $5,000 scholarship donation to the school to further advance its curriculum and resources. The funds presented Comanche Nation Academy were raised from its annual Comanche Nation Entertainment Golf Tournament in September.
Feed the Need project continues mission
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Every year the Great Plains Technology Center students and staff gather to participate in the annual Feed the Need project, and that’s just what they did Friday morning. The project helps families in need get food items to prepare a Thanksgiving meal, and relies on...
FISTA to host Lawton FPV Invitational
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Twelve professional drone racers will be going head to head in the Central Plaza this weekend. On Saturday, FISTA will be hosting the Lawton FPV Invitational in the old Dillards space. FISTA Is receiving a grant to develop a STEM lab in Central Plaza, and Director...
Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday, performing for Walters Public Schools. For Native American Heritage month the dancers are visiting surrounding schools to educate people on the Comanche Nation culture. The coordinator for the dancers, who has been...
Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news on Fort Sill, after more than 300 Soldiers graduated from basic training on Friday!. Soldiers graduated alongside F Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery and C Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery. The graduation took place indoors at the Cache Creek Chapel due...
Center for Creative Living feeds seniors for Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrating the holidays can mean a lot, especially when people come together to make sure everybody gets to celebrate. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at the Center for Creative Living’s annual Holiday Appreciation Lunch. The Executive Director said providing this annual Thanksgiving meal is...
Life Ready Center hosts Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted a special recruitment event today, giving students some hands-on pre-engineering experience. Officials with the Center visited various area schools as a part of the “Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day.”. Students got to see the various programs offered by both the...
City of Lawton recognizes three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recognized three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes” at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting. Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo. He praised each one for their dedication to southwest Oklahoma. Love has worked...
Comanche Cares skate jam focuses on preventing, treating opioid use
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project held its first annual skate jam. Their mission is to raise awareness, create a support network and increase treatment and recovery for opioid use disorder within the local community. “We wanted to have an event kind of cater towards...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, and Fort Sill is working to help people be prepared. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill selling Thanksgiving dinners, an NFA property sale, and a brand-new workshop at the Patriot Club. Firstly, Thursday, November 17,...
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
Lawton Food Bank’s produce pop-in helping families prepare ahead of Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is helping those in need prepare ahead of the holidays next week. With Thanksgiving about a week away, the food bank is having a produce pop-in this Friday. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can stop by the building on Sheridan...
Fire set inside of Lawton business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after officials said someone intentionally set fire to the inside of the store. LFD crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on 67th...
Planned Parenthood opens in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Planned Parenthood has now opened their doors in Lawton bringing a variety of health care services to residents. Planned Parenthood opened two weeks ago near 67th and Lee Blvd. They offer a wide range of services including birth control, emergency contraception, pregnancy testing and services, STI...
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 2-month-old Labrador Mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 19, along with his six brothers and sisters, who are also looking to be adopted.
Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood in Lawton, they’re worried about their outgoing mail being stolen. Turtle Creek residents are getting their outgoing mail stolen before the mail carriers even have the chance to pick it up....
Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback. The gate has been temporarily closed, while Automated Vehicle Barriers are being installed. Bentley Gate was originally planned to be temporarily closed from August 15th to October 31st. Lt. Colonel Michael King, Fort Sill’s Directorate of...
