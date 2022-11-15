Read full article on original website
Elon Musk posts pictures with engineers as they leave a Twitter 'code review' at 1:30 a.m.
Musk emailed employees on Friday looking for staff who could "write software" and asked them to gather at Twitter headquarters later in the day.
Mariah Carey & More Celebrities React to the Supposed End Times of Twitter
Celebrities are reacting to the supposed end times of Twitter as #RIPTwitter trends amid reports that the social media platform is on its deathbed. And of course, they're all tweeting about it. Following reports that Twitter could collapse at any given moment Thursday (Nov. 18) due to the company having...
Dad Defends Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses Against Karens: ‘It’s Your Job to Not Raise a Pervert': WATCH
A man in Florida was shocked after a photo of his daughters' homecoming dance dresses went viral for all the wrong reasons. Matt Austin, a news anchor in Orlando, posted a photo of him with his teenage daughters on Facebook just before the girls left for the event. "My daughters...
‘Petty’ Woman Texts Friend’s Mom Expensive Birthday Dinner Bill After Friend Bails on Check
Splitting a check after a group dinner can sometimes be tricky. One woman on Reddit is still feeling "salty" after a birthday dinner ended up with her paying the entire bill. She explained that she and three friends went out to dinner to "celebrate one of their birthdays." However, when the check came, the other three ladies vanished.
Selena Gomez Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Allegedly Reacts to Singer Calling Taylor Swift ‘Only Friend in the Industry’
Francia Raísa, the actress who donated her kidney to Selena Gomez as part of a life-saving procedure five years ago, allegedly left a comment under an Instagram post reacting to the "My Mind & Me" singer calling Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry." In her new Apple...
Taylor Swift Fan Claims They Were Charged 14 Times for Tickets They Didn’t Even Get
A fan who was trying to purchase Taylor Swift tickets was allegedly charged 14 times — and she didn't even get the tickets. Swift fans have been struggling with "The Great War" of getting tickets to the singer's upcoming The Eras Tour over the last couple days. In a...
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Reddit Slams Woman for Expecting Roommates to Follow Strict ‘Religious’ Rules
On Reddit, a woman is questioning whether or not to move in with a friend who is trying to impose her own personal, "strict" religious rules onto everyone in the apartment. The 23-year-old woman shared she was planning to move into an apartment next year with her friends Harriet, 22, and Tommy, 23. Harriet is Muslim, while she and Tommy are not religious.
Reddit Backs Woman Whose Dinner Was Ruined by Crying Baby: ‘Family Should’ve Gone Home’
Should parents not bring their babies to fancy restaurants?. On Reddit, a woman kick-started a conversation about dining-out etiquette after venting that her first time dining out with her husband since welcoming their second child was completely ruined by another couple's crying baby. The mother-of-two explained she was looking forward...
First Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Is a Harry Styles and Ariana Grande Stan on Main
America's very first Gen Z Congress member is a pop stan just like the rest of us. Maxwell Frost, a social justice activist and Congress's newest Democratic Representative from Florida, is 25 years old — meaning he grew up on social media like many young millennials and members of Gen Z.
Kathy Griffin Tweets From Dead Mom’s Account After Elon Musk Bans Her for Mocking Him
Nothing can stop Kathy Griffin from trolling Elon Musk, apparently, not even a Twitter ban. The comedian was permanently banned from her Twitter account, @kathygriffin, on Nov. 6 for "engaging in impersonation," according to Musk. Griffin had been mocking the new Twitter owner by changing her display name to "Elon...
TikTok User Claims She Picked Up Nikita Dragun from Jail in Cryptic Videos: WATCH
Users on TikTok claim to have interacted with Nikita Dragun upon the time of her release from jail this week, with one user in particular alleging they personally picked Dragun up from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Fla. The trans model and beauty influencer made headlines this...
‘Nervous’ Woman on Edge After Older Male Neighbor Constantly Tries to Talk to Her
A woman is feeling uneasy around her own house due to her neighbor's constant presence. On Mumsnet, the "nervous" woman explained how her male neighbor materializes every time she's in her yard, as well as finds a reason to talk to her. Now, she feels uncomfortable in her own space.
Bhad Bhabie Blasts Blackfishing Accusations: ‘Sad and Weird’
Bhad Bhabie's latest Instagram post has sparked new accusations of blackfishing. In the video, the social media star also known as Danielle Bregoli can be seen sporting a black turtleneck and gold chain with brand new blonde hair as well as what appears to be a noticeably darker complexion, among other seemingly new features.
Women Reveal the Worst First Date Questions They’ve Been Asked: ‘Are You Really Attached to Your Kids?’
Meeting in person for a "first date" can be tricky. On Reddit, women shared some of their biggest "first date flubs" and most infuriating questions they have ever been asked while meeting someone in person for the first time. One woman on Reddit shared that her date tried to get...
Skittles Responds After Fan Injures Harry Styles’ Eye by Throwing the Candy at Him During Concert
After a fan threw Skittles at Harry Styles while he was on stage in Los Angeles Monday night (Nov. 14), hitting the singer in the eye in the process, the candy company issued a firm PSA to concert-goers. "Don't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," the...
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
Taylor Swift Fans Frustrated by Pop Star’s Silence Regarding Tour Tickets Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Heard Silence Quite This Loud’
Taylor Swift's tour is off to a strong start with mind-blowing sales, but the lack of available tickets and a bungled pre-sale has left some fans angry, disappointed and waiting for the singer to address the situation. On social media, Swift fans have been making their voices heard regarding the...
‘RHONY’ Reboot’s Lizzy Savetsky Leaves Show Following Antisemitic Attacks
The Real Housewives of New York City is facing some turmoil despite not even being aired yet. New cast member Lizzy Savetsky confirmed she has left the show due to targeted antisemitic attacks toward her. "I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC," Savetsky wrote in a...
