Crawford County utility project to reduce outages

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Some 1,000 Penelec customers in Crawford County are set to benefit from a project along Route 322.

More than 100 new utility poles were put in place, 70 new transformers were installed, lines were upgraded to higher voltage, and some sections of power lines were moved from wooded or swampy areas to allow for easier access by crews. Four systems were installed so operators can monitor and control service remotely. The lines will provide a second source of electricity for the corridor should there be any problems that cause an outage, like a car-pole accident or trees on the wires, said Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers.

The higher voltage will mean better service for the commercial corridor in Vernon Township, Geneva and Conneaut Lake, and other improvements are intended to prevent service disruptions and to restore power faster when there are disruptions, a Penelec news release said.

The work began in July and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.