ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Monroe wins Div. 3 Football State Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. The Cheesemakers defeated West Salem, 35-14, to claim the Div. 3 football state crown. Monroe were making their ninth appearance in the State championship game on Friday...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Volleyball: Stoughton trio named Badger East All-Conference

After winning its first regional championship in six years, a trio of Stoughton volleyball players were named Badger East All-Conference recently. Stoughton senior Amelia Albers was named first-team all-conference at libero. Albers led the team with 491 digs – 5.3 per set – and 58 aces – 0.6 per set.
STOUGHTON, WI
247Sports

Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Yahara River Trail in line for more funding

The Yahara River Trail in Stoughton was one of eight county projects to receive federal infrastructure funding through Greater Madison MPO, the organization announced on Thursday, Nov. 17. MPO allotted $28,000 of the $35,000 total project cost for a feasibility study next year on extending the trail to Mandt Park....
STOUGHTON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

For Your Information: Host a Family looking for holiday hosts

Every December, the Host A Family (HAF) organization strives to ensure a memorable and meaningful Christmas for more than 300 families who struggle to make ends meet throughout the school districts of Stoughton, Oregon and McFarland. For the past 30 years, local individuals and businesses have stepped up, providing gifts...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
CBS 58

Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle

EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
EAGLE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy