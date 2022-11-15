MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO