Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Monroe wins Div. 3 Football State Championship
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. The Cheesemakers defeated West Salem, 35-14, to claim the Div. 3 football state crown. Monroe were making their ninth appearance in the State championship game on Friday...
stoughtonnews.com
Volleyball: Stoughton trio named Badger East All-Conference
After winning its first regional championship in six years, a trio of Stoughton volleyball players were named Badger East All-Conference recently. Stoughton senior Amelia Albers was named first-team all-conference at libero. Albers led the team with 491 digs – 5.3 per set – and 58 aces – 0.6 per set.
247Sports
Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'
MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
stoughtonnews.com
Yahara River Trail in line for more funding
The Yahara River Trail in Stoughton was one of eight county projects to receive federal infrastructure funding through Greater Madison MPO, the organization announced on Thursday, Nov. 17. MPO allotted $28,000 of the $35,000 total project cost for a feasibility study next year on extending the trail to Mandt Park....
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
stoughtonnews.com
For Your Information: Host a Family looking for holiday hosts
Every December, the Host A Family (HAF) organization strives to ensure a memorable and meaningful Christmas for more than 300 families who struggle to make ends meet throughout the school districts of Stoughton, Oregon and McFarland. For the past 30 years, local individuals and businesses have stepped up, providing gifts...
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved. The scene was cleared as of 5:33 p.m. It was not immediately known...
Darrell Brooks returns to Wisconsin court to face Milwaukee charges
WISCONSIN (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison for killing 6 and injuring scores of others in last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, returns to court on Friday. Brooks will attend a pre-trial hearing for charges he faces in Milwuakee for additional crimes there, including a 2020 incident for which he faces recklessly […]
CBS 58
Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle
EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
stoughtonnews.com
Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
Comments / 0