Lewis stopped
COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and i…
Snow squall, sudden ice snarl North Central West Virginia traffic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 50 non-injury traffic accidents were reported to Harrison/Taylor 911 dispatchers during a three-hour span Friday evening because of a snow squall that passed through North Central West Virginia and created treacherous road conditions. Most of those traffic accidents were reported in the Bridgeport/Clarksburg,...
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Post game interviews and notes from West Virginia's 92-58 non-conference mens basketball win over Penn.
A great run for a great cause
The 13th annual Turkey Trot in Shinnston, presented by Tenmile Land, is set for Thursday — Thanksgiving Day. This 5K is a dandy. Last year, the event had 574 participants, with 267 males and 307 females. Tyler Hayes (15 minutes, 38.17 seconds) and Claudia Moore (19:45.05) were flying in winning the male and female divisions.
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Pancake Fundraiser, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Stealey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 521 Milford Street, Clarksburg. Serving pancakes (buttermilk, buckwheat, chocolate chip and blueberry), sausage and drinks.
WVU - Penn Box Score 11/18/22
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia improved to 4-0 on the young 2022-23 basketball season wit…
Third time the charm for Independence against Fairmont Senior
COAL CITY, W.Va. — Led by a defense and specials teams unit that recovered two fumbles and interpreted two passes, No. 2 Independence became the first Class AA team to defeat No. 7 Fairmont Senior since the 2019 semifinals, ousting the visiting Polar Bears 42-7 Friday evening in the Class AA quarterfinals in Coal City.
North Marion wins thriller to advance to AA semis, 13-12
SPENCER, W.Va. (WV News) — After making the long drive to Spencer to take on the undefeated Roane County Raiders, the North Marion Huskies made just enough big plays Friday to come away with a 13-12 victory and advance to the Class AA state semifinals on the road at Independence.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Penn Quakers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive images from West Virginia's 92-58 win over Penn. The Mountaineers moved to 4-0 on the season, led by Erik Stevenson's 21 points and 11 each from Joe Toussaint, Kedrian Johnson and Tre Mitchell. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The panel was happy to take a loss in the standings in exchange for a win on the field as WVU upset Oklahoma with an uneven, yet undeniably gritty performance in miserable weather conditions in Morgantown. It will be cold again this week as the Mountaineers host Kansas State, but...
Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined
The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
Preston man found not guilty of killing his stepfather
KINGWOOD - Zachary Saunders walked away from the Preston County Courthouse a free man Friday night, Nov. 18, after a jury found him not guilty of the murder of his stepfather. After listening to four days of testimony, the jury deliberated about three hours before announcing its verdict just before 10 p.m.
Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September,...
