FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
Monroe wins Div. 3 Football State Championship
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. The Cheesemakers defeated West Salem, 35-14, to claim the Div. 3 football state crown. Monroe were making their ninth appearance in the State championship game on Friday...
Seven titles to be settled at WIAA State Football Championships on Thursday and Friday in Madison
MADISON – The 46th WIAA State Football Championships will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Play begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Division 7 state championship, followed by the Division 6, 5 and 4 contests. The Division 3 title game will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with the D-2 game at 1 p.m. and Division 1 matchup at 4 p.m.
veronapress.com
College sports: Blomberg sisters among five Verona student-athletes to sign NLIs
Two of the Blomberg triplets made it official they would be playing Division I softball in college. Both seniors Hilary Blomberg and Addison Blomberg were a part of five Verona senior student-athletes to sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Verona Area High School Fieldhouse. Hilary...
veronapress.com
College sports: Verona’s Abbi Rupnow, Paige Lambe sign NLIs to continue athletic careers
Two Verona girls basketball players signed National Letters of Intent on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Verona Area Fieldhouse. Senior Abbi Rupnow signed to play lacrosse at Division I Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Lambe signed to play basketball at Division II St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
CBS 58
Wisconsin high school football state championship highlights
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's state championship week!. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21. Aquinas defeated Mayville 22-14.
veronapress.com
Three Verona performers taking stage in The Nutcracker
Three Verona performers will join Midwest Performing Arts’ annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet this year. Caroline Kruepke, Jennifer Kruepke and Natalie Kruepke, all of Verona, join the ballet’s cast of 90 dancers ranging in age from the Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie and Lodi communities. Join...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Daily Cardinal
Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston Cole To Retire From Evers Administration
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will be retiring from the Evers Administration on Nov. 23, 2022, after a long and dedicated 35 year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since...
captimes.com
No seat belts or helmets in two-thirds of fatal Dane County crashes
Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets. The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
nbc15.com
MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS 58
Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle
EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
rockrivercurrent.com
Geronimo Hospitality Group hires new general manager for Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar in Beloit
BELOIT — One of Geronimo Hospitality Group’s many downtown Beloit businesses, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, has named a new general manager. Missy Simon, who has worked in the restaurant industry for more than a decade, will take over the role at the burger spot, 430 E. Grand Ave.
visitmadison.com
Madison Thanksgiving Meals for Dine-In & Carry-Out
If you’re spending Thanksgiving in Madison, let our restaurants bring the holiday to you. Several Madison-area spots are offering dine-in and carry-out options for Thanksgiving dinner that will make the festive day go as smoothly and as stress-free as possible. This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated...
veronapress.com
Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
