ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Monroe wins Div. 3 Football State Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. The Cheesemakers defeated West Salem, 35-14, to claim the Div. 3 football state crown. Monroe were making their ninth appearance in the State championship game on Friday...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Seven titles to be settled at WIAA State Football Championships on Thursday and Friday in Madison

MADISON – The 46th WIAA State Football Championships will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Play begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Division 7 state championship, followed by the Division 6, 5 and 4 contests. The Division 3 title game will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with the D-2 game at 1 p.m. and Division 1 matchup at 4 p.m.
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Three Verona performers taking stage in The Nutcracker

Three Verona performers will join Midwest Performing Arts’ annual production of The Nutcracker Ballet this year. Caroline Kruepke, Jennifer Kruepke and Natalie Kruepke, all of Verona, join the ballet’s cast of 90 dancers ranging in age from the Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, DeForest, Sun Prairie and Lodi communities. Join...
VERONA, WI
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

No seat belts or helmets in two-thirds of fatal Dane County crashes

Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets. The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI
CBS 58

Firearm explosion leaves 3 injured in Town of Eagle

EAGLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center, leaving three people injured. Police say the three were injured from shrapnel when the firearm exploded. Two suffered minor injuries. Police say a 36-year-old male was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand and forearm.
EAGLE, WI
visitmadison.com

Madison Thanksgiving Meals for Dine-In & Carry-Out

If you’re spending Thanksgiving in Madison, let our restaurants bring the holiday to you. Several Madison-area spots are offering dine-in and carry-out options for Thanksgiving dinner that will make the festive day go as smoothly and as stress-free as possible. This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Boys and Girls Clubs gift drive is Nov. 18 to Dec. 2

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) is kicking off a gift drive for its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a week-long event that aims to make our members and their families' holiday wishes come true. The gift drive will run from Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. BGCDC...
DANE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy