City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Bentley Gate is experiencing another construction setback. The gate has been temporarily closed, while Automated Vehicle Barriers are being installed. Bentley Gate was originally planned to be temporarily closed from August 15th to October 31st. Lt. Colonel Michael King, Fort Sill’s Directorate of...
Fire set inside of Lawton business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after officials said someone intentionally set fire to the inside of the store. LFD crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on 67th...
Seventeen soldiers honored in Fort Sill Retirement Ceremony
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Seventeen Fort Sill soldiers donned their dress blues one last time on Friday, as they retire and head into their next chapter. Fort Sill officials held a special ceremony to honor them, along with one civilian contractor who was also retiring, on Friday afternoon at Cache Creek Chapel.
Apache Casino Hotel discusses upcoming events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel is working to make sure fun events are happening in Lawton. 7News spoke with Lee Bayless, the Interim Director of Marketing, about their upcoming concerts, special events, and $1M scratch-off promotion where one lucky community member could win big. For more information,...
Lawton neighborhoods experiencing stolen outgoing mail
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally around the holiday people worry about having packages stolen, but for one neighborhood in Lawton, they’re worried about their outgoing mail being stolen. Turtle Creek residents are getting their outgoing mail stolen before the mail carriers even have the chance to pick it up....
LFD offers free smoke detectors to encourage household safety
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Deputy Fire Marshall Anthony Garibay with the Lawton Fire Department believes smoke detectors are priceless when it comes to household safety. “They’re worth their weight in gold,” said Garibay. Household safety is the main reason Lawton Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office partners with the...
Former Iowa Park man executed in Oklahoma Thursday morning
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
Center for Creative Living feeds seniors for Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrating the holidays can mean a lot, especially when people come together to make sure everybody gets to celebrate. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at the Center for Creative Living’s annual Holiday Appreciation Lunch. The Executive Director said providing this annual Thanksgiving meal is...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was sent to the hospital late Thursday night, following a house fire in Lawton. According to a city of Lawton press release, crews were called to 2205 NW Pollard at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports that occupants were trapped inside a burning home.
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, and Fort Sill is working to help people be prepared. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill selling Thanksgiving dinners, an NFA property sale, and a brand-new workshop at the Patriot Club. Firstly, Thursday, November 17,...
Woman seriously injured in a house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday evening around 10:14 p.m. Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire with a woman inside. The neighbors across the street saw the fire and called 911. “All we could hear after that you know is this woman inside screaming for help,” Clark...
Lawton Police Department is asking for tips to help solve homicide.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Police Department is asking the public for tips to help solve their latest homicide. 34 year-old Louis Lipscomb was killed on the morning of November 5th, at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. He was a father of 3, a husband, and a brother....
Family claims road continues to crumble in Grady County
A family is fed up in Grady County, claiming their road is becoming impassable, especially after severe weather events.
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
Lawton Food Bank’s produce pop-in helping families prepare ahead of Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is helping those in need prepare ahead of the holidays next week. With Thanksgiving about a week away, the food bank is having a produce pop-in this Friday. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can stop by the building on Sheridan...
Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday, performing for Walters Public Schools. For Native American Heritage month the dancers are visiting surrounding schools to educate people on the Comanche Nation culture. The coordinator for the dancers, who has been...
Ronan and Hinkle manslaughter hearing rescheduled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two-former Lawton Police officers charged with manslaughter were scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Friday, which has now been rescheduled for January 2023. Former officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were fired from the department in January 2022 after shooting and killing Quadry Sanders in...
First Alert Forecast (11/16 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another day where the sun will dominate the skies, helping push our afternoon highs across Texoma above the 50° mark, with most reaching the low/mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. A few clouds will present south of the Red River while we will remain cloudless in Southwest Oklahoma.
Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news on Fort Sill, after more than 300 Soldiers graduated from basic training on Friday!. Soldiers graduated alongside F Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery and C Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery. The graduation took place indoors at the Cache Creek Chapel due...
