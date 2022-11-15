ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

MrTmosley72
3d ago

I stopped and watched them rushing that baby into the ambulance , very sad. and dude better hope he was in PC when this story broke . prayers to that baby's family and this man's soul

k105.com

Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car

A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
CLARKSON, KY
fox56news.com

Man sentenced to probation after Lexington drug deal left 1 dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man initially charged with murder in Lexington appeared before a judge Thursday and was sentenced to one year of probation. Officials with Fayette Circuit Court told FOX 56, 23-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, from Shelbyville, pleaded guilty in September to reckless homicide. He is accused...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed on Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in Louisville on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Fegenbush Lane. Officers found a man with fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an announcement.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man facing 30 years in prison for being convicted felon in possession of firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man could spend 30 years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents, Antonio Williamson, 35, received a handgun in February 2020 from someone else. He was then captured on surveillance camera in May 2021 at a local drive-thru pointing it another person while driving a stolen vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man charged with murder of 1-year-old, bond raised to $750,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge raised the bond Wednesday for a Louisville man charged with murder in the death of a baby boy he was watching. Derrick Taylor Jr., 29, entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday morning. Arrest records show that earlier in November he called 911 when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former Hardin County deputy fired by LMPD

It opened ahead of Thanksgiving. Tod Moore is a Louisville native who believes he can be part of the solution because he intimately understands the problem. Families celebrate Adoption Day across Louisville and Southern Indiana. Updated: 7 hours ago. At Jefferson Family Court, the 26 adoptions meant permanent homes for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

6 federally indicted, arrested for methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people from Louisville were indicted by a federal grand jury for engaging in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 1, 2022.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Council votes to let officer who killed Breonna Taylor keep certification

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to take away police certification from the officer whose gunfire killed Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Myles Cosgrove was the one in question. The council met on Thursday morning to vote, deciding that Cosgrove could keep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 victims hospitalized after being shot; police working to determine location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people show up at a hospital with gunshot wounds on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to Audubon Hospital around 2:45 p.m. after two victims had been driven there with gunshot wounds, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Police said they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
somerset106.com

Whitley County Man Charged With Murder In Louisville Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Whitley County man has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others. Police say 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license. According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a pickup that had been registered as stolen. Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit. Manriquez allegedly ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital. Manriquez was arrested and lodged in Metro Corrections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Father of toddlers killed in car crash shares family’s last moments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, one-year-old Ja’Rell and two-year-old Ja’Reese left church with their mother Jasilyn Gardner when impaired driver Angela Chapman caused a crash killing the two toddlers. “They didn’t make it back home to me,” said Justice Hunter, father of Ja’Rell and Ja’Reese. “That particular...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers. Beshear proposed having a facility for female detainees only, rather than housing them in the same units. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. Updated: 7 hours ago. The decision was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

