STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford opened the game with a 19-0 run and the Cardinal cruised to an 80-43 victory over Cal Poly on Friday night. James Keefe scored the first five points for Stanford (2-2), Spencer Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Michael Jones sank three free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Cardinal up 17-0. Michael O'Connell added a layup before Trevon Taylor got Cal Poly (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer with 12:51 left in the half.

STANFORD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO