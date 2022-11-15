ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSU Fullerton slips past Pacific 94-91 in double overtime

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 27 points, Jalen Harris added 21 and sank four free throws in the final 56 seconds to help CSU Fullerton edge Pacific 94-91 in double overtime on Friday night. Wrightsell had eight rebounds for the Titans (3-1). Vincent Lee recorded 14...
Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
Stanford scores first 19 points, beats Cal Poly 80-43

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford opened the game with a 19-0 run and the Cardinal cruised to an 80-43 victory over Cal Poly on Friday night. James Keefe scored the first five points for Stanford (2-2), Spencer Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Michael Jones sank three free throws and a 3-pointer to put the Cardinal up 17-0. Michael O'Connell added a layup before Trevon Taylor got Cal Poly (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 3-pointer with 12:51 left in the half.
