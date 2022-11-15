ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Nicki Minaj Receives No Nominations at 2023 Grammys After ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Removed From Rap Categories

By C. Vernon Coleman II
PopCrush
PopCrush
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 153

Blah Blah Blaahhhh
3d ago

I heard a 5 sec snippet of it on the radio and quickly changed the station. It's unoriginal vulgar hyper sexual garbage

Reply
53
LaMarr Douglas
3d ago

you don't have to be great to be recognized I'm great in my own skin because I take care of my family and I'm grateful for that

Reply(1)
29
I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago

None of you rappers need to be recognized for the garbage you put out there. No child should be able to turn on a radio and hear lyrics like these.

Reply(1)
15
Related
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
AOL Corp

Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
soultracks.com

Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl

For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Vibe

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
GEORGIA STATE
TMZ.com

Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself

12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
PopCrush

PopCrush

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy