Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victims, FBI agent testify in Laffitte trial day 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday’s hearings in the federal trial against Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte continued with testimony from several witnesses called by the federal government. Among those who took the stand were alleged victims Natasha Thomas and Arthur Badger, an employee with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Palmetto State Bank’s Deputy […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 11/17/2022

11/11/2022 - SMOAKS: An officer responded to Strawberry Farm Road after a report of a burglary. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Davis Circle after two motorcycles were reported removed from the property. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: Officers responded to Fourth Street after a report of a male who...
WALTERBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Man wanted for questioning in N. Charleston armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston. Justen Logan, 31, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department following an October 22 armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Blotter: Counterfeit

The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Blotter of the week: A downtown candy store employee reported Nov. 4 to Charleston police that a man paid for his soft drink with a counterfeit $50. She said he first asked whether he could pay for the $3.26 transaction with a $100 bill, but was told that was against store policy. Only after he left did the employee realize the bill wasn’t authentic, police said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where a 12-year-old driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed its report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified young driver was driving down Dorchester Road around 1 a.m. near the airport at 107 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash and 88 mph 0.5 seconds before. The speed limit there is 45 mph.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

