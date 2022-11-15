Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Murdaugh files alibi claim in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has filed an alibi claim as he awaits the January trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son. In the one-page filing, Murdaugh and his defense team claim that Alex was not present during the murders of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22.
WTGS
Russell Laffitte's family leads testimony against him in federal bank fraud trial
Lowcountry bank fraud suspect Russell Laffitte was left virtually buried under a pile of damning testimony and evidence Tuesday as federal prosecutors rested their case against him. Laffitte's own family did most of the shoveling. Laffitte, apparent co-conspirator to attorney-turned-crook and alleged murderer Alex Murdaugh, must now rely on his...
Victims, FBI agent testify in Laffitte trial day 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday’s hearings in the federal trial against Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte continued with testimony from several witnesses called by the federal government. Among those who took the stand were alleged victims Natasha Thomas and Arthur Badger, an employee with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Palmetto State Bank’s Deputy […]
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh on Thursday filed a formal alibi defense for the night that his wife and son were fatally shot. Margaret Murdaugh (52) and Paul Murdaugh (22) were found brutally murdered at the family’s Colleton County property the night of June 7, 2021. […]
NCPD: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the August 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 11/17/2022
11/11/2022 - SMOAKS: An officer responded to Strawberry Farm Road after a report of a burglary. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Davis Circle after two motorcycles were reported removed from the property. 11/11/2022 – WALTERBORO: Officers responded to Fourth Street after a report of a male who...
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
Charleston deputies asking for information in 12-year cold case
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- Tuesday marks 12 years since a deadly shooting in the small town of Ravenel in Charleston County, and the case still remains unsolved. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 15, 2010, at around 12:30 a.m., someone entered the mobile home where 27-year-old Rasha Porter was staying. Porter reportedly told […]
counton2.com
Man wanted for questioning in N. Charleston armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are searching for a man they say may be connected to an armed robbery case in North Charleston. Justen Logan, 31, is wanted for questioning by the North Charleston Police Department following an October 22 armed robbery that occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard.
Murdaugh, Laffitte families testify in day six of Laffitte trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte’s older brother Charles Laffitte III and their dad Charles Laffitte Jr. took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense in his federal trial. Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, also took the stand as part of Laffitte’s defense. Other witnesses taking the stand Wednesday included employees from Palmetto State […]
live5news.com
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving unlicensed minor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where an unlicensed, minor driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed their report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Counterfeit
The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Blotter of the week: A downtown candy store employee reported Nov. 4 to Charleston police that a man paid for his soft drink with a counterfeit $50. She said he first asked whether he could pay for the $3.26 transaction with a $100 bill, but was told that was against store policy. Only after he left did the employee realize the bill wasn’t authentic, police said.
live5news.com
Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
live5news.com
Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where a 12-year-old driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed its report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified young driver was driving down Dorchester Road around 1 a.m. near the airport at 107 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash and 88 mph 0.5 seconds before. The speed limit there is 45 mph.
Man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at car: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man faces attempted murder charges after a shooting incident that happened over the weekend. Police arrested Hakeem Alston, 22, for his alleged involvement in a shooting on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue on Sunday, according to a police report. North Charleston police officers responded to the […]
Berkeley County teachers wearing black in support of fired superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some teachers in Berkeley County are wearing black on Fridays in protest of recent controversial firings by the newly-elected school board. Six members of the new Berkeley County School Board voted, abruptly, to terminate superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson shortly after the board was sworn in. Teachers […]
