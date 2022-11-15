Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
abc57.com
Semi driver accused of striking school bus in Warsaw appears in court Thursday
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - The semi driver accused of driving drunk and hitting a school bus full of students made his first appearance in court on Thursday. Santos requested both a Spanish to English translator and a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Monday, November 21. The...
abc57.com
Christian Maradiaga sentenced to 100 years in death of 4-year-old
ELKHART, Ind. - Christian Maradiaga, an Elkhart man accused of abusing a four-year-old child who later died, was sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Maradiaga received the maximum sentence of 65 years for his murder charge. He received a...
inkfreenews.com
Six Face Charges In Death Of 21-Year-Old Culver Woman
CULVER — Six people were recently charged in connection to the death of a 21-year-old Culver woman. Daniel Martin Compton, 34, 9163 W. 700N, Culver, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a level 5 felony; strangulation, a level 6 felony; and false informing, a class A misdemeanor.
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson, 4
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent […]
WNDU
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
inkfreenews.com
Three Arrested After Shooting At Home In Walkerton
WALKERTON — Three men were arrested after allegedly firing rifles at a home in Walkerton that injured a child. Kendric Lee Emerson, 32, 301 Skylane Drive Apartment P8, Plymouth; Donovyn O’Neil Carmack, 22, Mishawaka; and Dalton C. Carmack, 25, 118 High Road, Bremen, are each charged with criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested On Intimidation, Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly using a knife to threaten a man. Rafael Cortes, 59, 94 E. Levi Lee Road Lot 2, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, West CR 100S, west of South CR 550W, Warsaw. Driver: Richard M. Irons, 66, South Yellow View Lane, Claypool. Irons was traveling west on West CR 100S when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $10,000.
22 WSBT
Plow truck driver dies in crash
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A Starke County plow truck driver is dead after a crash early Friday morning. WKVI is reporting the accident happened near U-S 30 and 600 East in Hamlet. Police say the Starke County Highway Department plow slid off the road and rolled over in...
abc57.com
Mishawaka man sentenced to over three years for firearm offense
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka man was sentenced to over three years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Frank Willis, 57, was sentenced to three years and 10 months followed by two years of supervised release.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Silver Lake Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
CLAYPOOL — Two people from Silver Lake were arrested after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Jason Anthony Schaefer, 44, 5440 W. High St., Silver Lake, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County’s Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
95.3 MNC
Niles man back in jail, after being released
A Niles man is back in prison, after driving away in a car left running outside of a gas station. 35-year-old Zachary Brooks pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing, or possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Monday. It happened in June, when Brooks took a car that was left running.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Man Arrested After Stealing Copper Tubing From Menards
WARSAW — A Milford man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of copper tubing from the Warsaw Menards. Steven T. Holmes, 33, 86 E. South St., Milford, is charged with theft and theft with a prior conviction, both level 6 felonies; and theft, a class A misdemeanor.
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
inkfreenews.com
Two Transported To Goshen Hospital After Collision On US 6
SYRACUSE — Two of the three persons involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 6 and CR 127 were transported to Goshen Hospital with unknown injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The two individuals were the driver and passenger of a...
inkfreenews.com
Board Approves Purchases Of Two Vehicles For Warsaw Street Department
WARSAW — Warsaw’s street department received approval to purchase two vehicles during a Nov. 18 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. In his first request, Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon asked for permission to purchase a used 2012 International 4000 Series dump truck from the town of Milford. The truck, which has 12,376 miles on it, includes a Boss snowplow and Monroe salt spreader.
WNDU
Goshen man killed in two car crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a Goshen man on Wednesday. According to police, a Chrysler 200 was heading south on County Road 15 heading to County Road 32 as a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on County Road 32 heading towards County Road 15 around 7:46 a.m.
WTHR
Indiana mother faces new charges in beating death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan
LA PORTE, Ind. — The biological mother of a 4-year-old found dead in a northern Indiana home in 2021 now faces two additional charges in connection with his death. Mary Yoder already faced four charges, which included neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent with cruel confinement, misdemeanor cruelty to an animal and misdemeanor failure to report.
Comments / 0