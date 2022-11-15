Jane Fonda Admits She's 'Realistic' About 'Not Being Around For Much Longer' After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

mega

Jane Fonda got candid about her future — almost two months after revealing she was in treatment for cancer .

“I’m not going to be around for much longer,” the Hollywood legend, who turns 85 on December 21, said. “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”

Despite the bleak diagnosis, the Grace and Frankie star said she's “ not afraid of going .”

“I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” she continued. “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

Fonda has some goals she hopes to cross off before she departs the earth. “I want to see my grandkids get old enough so that I go out knowing that they’re gonna be OK, that would be important. My work on the climate , I’ll be doing that until I drop.”

As OK! previously reported, the actress shared what she's been going through as of late .

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she said in a lengthy message in the beginning of September. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments . I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right," she shared. "We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them."

A few days later, Fonda gushed over how much support she's received after revealing the news.

“I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I’ve been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgins Lymphoma,” she wrote in a blog post. “My heartfelt thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me.”

