Cardinals embark on Mexico City as ‘home’ underdogs vs. 49ers

It might be considered a home game for the Arizona Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean they enter their Week 11 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City as the favorites. As of Thursday morning, Arizona is considered an 8.5-point underdog for the international tilt on Monday Night...
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

