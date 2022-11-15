Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suns show off new court for debut of tribal-inspired City Edition jerseys
The court at Footprint Center in Phoenix has a new look Wednesday night for the Suns’ first Originativ Celebration Night. The City Edition court was rolled out to pair with the debut of Phoenix’s turquoise indigenous-inspired uniforms, which the team will wear against the Golden State Warriors. The...
Phoenix Suns showing big interest in multiple notable players across the NBA
The Phoenix Suns are showing interest in multiple notable players around the NBA, including Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.
Suns new jerseys bring Arizona tribes to the NBA
The Phoenix Suns organization is launching a new effort to showcase Arizona’s Indigenous history through the city edition uniform.
Phoenix Suns face NBA’s biggest surprise so far in Utah Jazz
When the Phoenix Suns played a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers, we went through some parallels they shared with the 2013-14 Suns, while noting this year’s Utah Jazz are the more obvious comparison. Utah, like that 48-win Phoenix squad, significantly changed the top of its team this offseason....
Report: Suns ‘showing desire’ in Hawks’ John Collins, other PFs
As the Phoenix Suns navigate life with former starting forward Jae Crowder away from the team and replacement Cam Johnson recovering from a meniscus injury, it appears that they remain open to shuffling the deck at the power forward spot this year and beyond. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday...
Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul ruled out for showdown vs. Warriors
Chris Paul was again listed as questionable the morning of his Phoenix Suns’ home matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, according to the NBA’s official injury report. He will not suit up due to a heel injury, according to the team. Backup guard Landry Shamet also...
Cardinals embark on Mexico City as ‘home’ underdogs vs. 49ers
It might be considered a home game for the Arizona Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean they enter their Week 11 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City as the favorites. As of Thursday morning, Arizona is considered an 8.5-point underdog for the international tilt on Monday Night...
