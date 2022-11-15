Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Buy a Tree, Change a Life fundraiser starts at Silo Square
The second annual effort in DeSoto County for the national project called Buy a Tree, Change a Life, has started with a ribbon cutting event near the Silo Square clock tower Friday afternoon. Buy a Tree, Change a Life drives take place across the country each holiday season. Those who...
Owner of The Arcade Restaurant, Harry Zepatos, passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-time owner of Memphis’ oldest cafe has died. The family confirmed on the restaurant’s Facebook page that Harry Zepatos, owner of The Arcade Restaurant died Wednesday morning. Zepatos was a third-generation owner of the restaurant located on Main Street in Memphis. It opened in 1919. His family says a visitation will […]
desotocountynews.com
New wheelchair gives hospice patient more mobility
Photo: The battery-powered wheelchair that was given to Rita Frazier of Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A Hernando woman has received more mobility as she traverses her days thanks to the generosity of others. Rita Frazier of Hernando is a patient of Specialty Hospice in Olive Branch and she is able to...
hottytoddy.com
Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family
The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
actionnews5.com
Ground breaks for new public park in once-blighted Downtown area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A once-blighted patch in Downtown Memphis is on its way to being transformed into a new recreational greenspace for residents and visitors alike. Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park was joined by city representatives and members of the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
Stolen U-Haul, Bobcat, other vehicles found at Collierville home
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Colliervile couple was arrested Tuesday after police said they found an array of stolen vehicles outside their home. Alicia Hodge and Norman Smith are both facing a charge of theft of property $60,000-$250,000. Collierville Police and Shelby County Deputies both went to a house on Cold Creek Drive Thursday to look […]
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
livability.com
Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live
A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
City removes massive trash pile from Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven foot tall, rat-infested pile of garbage has now been removed from the front of a Grahamwood home following reports from FOX13. A construction crew arrived Wednesday afternoon and hauled the trash away in trailers. A spokesperson for the city initially told FOX13 it...
Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
Harry Zepatos, longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in Memphis, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Harry Zepatos, the longtime owner of The Arcade restaurant in downtown Memphis, died Wednesday morning, according to the restaurant's Twitter page. Zepatos died at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a tweet said. According to his obituary, he was 68 and died after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. "Every...
Violent threat at church daycare puts parents on edge
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents at some daycare centers in Midtown are on alert Wednesday after threats of violence. The parking lot that would normally be full at First Baptist Church on East Parkway sits empty Wednesday afternoon. The daycare at the church closed after a man allegedly threatened violence. Kat Kimball, the pastor of First Baptist, […]
Parents say new security feature at schools making kids late for class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pilot program at local schools is creating quite a headache for students, parents and teachers. Multiple parents told FOX13 their kids have had to wait outside Cordova High School in long lines due to a new security measure. The initiative is meant to promote safety,...
Parents terrified to send kids to daycare after man threatens to 'line up and shoot' kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gun violence and mental health are two issues coming up time and time again, this time in the face of threats to Memphis day care centers. Parents in the midtown area have been made aware of threats made by a person police have not identified as a suspect. One parent we spoke with is hoping for more transparency from local officials.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County sheriff says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. Mark […]
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
