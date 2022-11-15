Read full article on original website
The Cardinals would make a huge mistake signing these starting pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals may decide to spend money on a starting pitcher this offseason, but signing any of these players would be a major mistake. With money to spend this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals may find themselves handing out some pretty big contracts. Even though fans would love them to spend money, who they spend it on matters a lot.
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
St. Louis Cardinals sign Oscar Mercado and four others to MiLB deals
The Cardinals brought back a former prospect, a Twitter sensation, and three others on minor league deals on Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals added some depth to their organization on Friday, bringing back outfielder Oscar Mercado on a minor league deal, along with infielders Taylor Motter and Juniel Querecuto, LHP Kenny Hernandez, and right-hander Logan Sawyer.
Cardinals: Teoscar Hernandez trade sets up deal for Blue Jays catcher
The Toronto Blue Jays made a major trade with one of their outfielders Wednesday, leading many to believe they are targeting a new center fielder. The St. Louis Cardinals have been relatively quiet so far this offseason, but a major move by the Toronto Blue Jays is setting the two clubs up as likely trade partners.
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder’s most likely destination finally revealed
Recent NBA trade rumors revealed the most likely fate for Jae Crowder, who has been on the trade block for several weeks now. The first meaningful trade of the NBA season often doesn’t happen until January, and that trade has an avalanche-inducing effect leading up to the trade deadline in February. This year, it seems as though the first trade of thew season will come before the end of November, and with that, we could see a dramatically different arms race in the trade acquisition space than we normally do.
Buccaneers lose out on former leader to free agency
Well, Buccaneers fans don’t have to hear about the team needing to re-sign Ndamukong Suh any longer. Perhaps that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers and their defense have been a main topic of discussion in the NFL for weeks now. This group has been one of the best in the league through the start of the season, but there have certainly been games where the unit has failed to show up.
Why was Brian Cashman photographed sleeping outside?
New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman was photographed sleeping outside, and it was a highly respectable move for a great cause. While many residents of the northeast tend to stray away from the outdoors in the colder months, New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman did the “polar” opposite (no pun intended). Cashman was photographed sleeping in the streets of New York City on Thursday with just a pillow and a sleeping bag.
Bananas stat proves Buccaneers have best right tackle in football
Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot to be frustrated about, but also a lot to be thankful for. One Buccaneers has been an absolute godsend. Of all the things that can be pointed at for the, shall we say, “inconsistent” start to the 2022 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and there are many) the struggles of the offensive line have been either near or at the top of most lists for Buccaneers fans.
