Cold through the Weekend with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Frost likely Northshore Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Coldest morning will be Friday morning. Models are running a little colder than earlier. Lows mid 20s to near 30 for Northshore. Protect plants, pets and people. Have to monitor for pipes. On the South Shore away from the Lakes in a Belle Chasse to Houma line lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Frost will likely be an issue. Metro lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly sunny Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Clouds increase Saturday with some showers mainly closer to the Coast. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Sunday. Highs upper 50s. We start to warm up next week. Models indicating a risk for increasing rain Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

BELLE CHASSE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO