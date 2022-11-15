Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDSU
This Weekend Chilly, Breezy With Saturday Showers
NEW ORLEANS — After a cold overnight and early morning, this Friday afternoon is cold to chilly. Brisk winds NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph and beautiful bright sunshine. No rain this afternoon, but clouds increase to partly cloudy this evening with a slight chance for rain. Tonight a 30% chance of light to near moderate showers -- mainly over the South Shore into sunrise Saturday. The heaviest period of rain will be Saturday early afternoon through dinner time, mainly over the South Shore.Late evening and overnight, light to moderate showers develop over the Northshore, then1 AM to 4 AM Sunday, those showers drop southward over Lake Pontchartrain and along the Interstate from Kenner to the Lakefront toward Coastal Mississippi.Sunday, light isolated showers to late morning. Cold morning temperatures, and mostly cloudy skies. Chilly temperatures from 52-57Saints Game @ Caesar Superdome -- Kickoff Noon SundayBefore the game temps 54-57°After the game temps 49-53°
WDSU
Coldest morning is Friday morning
Cold through the Weekend with highs in the 50s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Frost likely Northshore Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. Coldest morning will be Friday morning. Models are running a little colder than earlier. Lows mid 20s to near 30 for Northshore. Protect plants, pets and people. Have to monitor for pipes. On the South Shore away from the Lakes in a Belle Chasse to Houma line lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Frost will likely be an issue. Metro lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mostly sunny Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Clouds increase Saturday with some showers mainly closer to the Coast. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Sunday. Highs upper 50s. We start to warm up next week. Models indicating a risk for increasing rain Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.
WDSU
The Big Easy Remains Chilly This Weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans, chilly by day, and cold by night through the weekend -- as cold air and high pressure settle in until Monday. Overnight temperatures tonight 36-45° after mostly cloudy skies decrease and allow most of today's warmth to escape. Friday overnight lows will be an Impact Weather Day as local temperatures drop to the upper 20s to upper 30s, and will feel like mid 20s to upper 30s. Afternoon high temperatures for the remainder of this week remain unseasonably chilly. Normal high for New Orleans this time of year -- is 71°.
WDSU
New Orleans Area Freeze Watch for Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans remains in chilly conditions today and throughout this weekend, but most importantly, a FREEZE WATCH for tonight and through tomorrow morning for areas along the Northshore, and areas west of Lake Pontchartrain. Potential sub-freezing to upper 30s for early morning low temperatures. Friday, mostly...
WDSU
Brrrrrrrr
Cold in the morning! Mid to upper 20s Northshore. Protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Some will have about 6-10 hours freezing temps there. Low to mid 30s Houma to Belle Chasse Line. Protect plants, pets and people. No freeze forecast for New Orleans, but it will be cold. Mostly sunny and chilly Friday, but a little warmer than it has been. Highs mid to upper 50s. Clouds increase Saturday with rain chances going up. It's going to be a cold rain falling. Looking uncomfortable for LSU Game. Mostly cloudy and breezy Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. A little warmer next week. Rain chances go up Thursday with highs near 70 before another cold front moves through.
NOLA.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
WDSU
New Orleans Metro area shelters open ahead of expected cold weather
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will open shelters for those in need as cold temperatures move into the area Thursday night. A hard freeze is not expected in New Orleans, but residents should be prepared to protect people, pets and plants from the cold, according to Homeland Security.
WDSU
Pests found damaging New Orleans pine trees right before the holiday season
NEW ORLEANS — Not soon before the holiday season, Louisiana State University Agriculture Center reported that damaging pests are being found in pine trees in Louisiana forests. According to LSU AgCenter, the Ips beetle, also known as wood engravers, are the cause of some pine trees turning brown and...
WDSU
Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing
NEW ORLEANS — We are just one week from thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. So, what are people mostly shopping for well turkeys and the hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her thanksgiving shopping because she say's the...
NOLA community to give away turkeys, hams, meals, and more!
Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here's where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.
WDSU
Bywater residents see change on their street after WDSU Road Patrol report
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the Bywater are breathing a sigh of relief after work picked back up on their street following a WDSU Road Patrol report. A half-paved street was plaguing residents on Clouet and North Rampart streets. There is now a noticeable difference with the street being fully paved.
Cable on Belle Chasse Bridge Falls and Hits Vehicle
One commuter in Plaquemines Parish had quite the scare this morning.
WDSU
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines available in New Orleans East at Joe Brown Park Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health and the New Orleans Health Department are holding a vaccination clinic at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East on Saturday. Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5601 Read Boulevard. All COVID-19 vaccines,...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
NOLA.com
Pythian Market food hall operator gets eviction notice; what's next for food vendors?
The operator of the Pythian Market on Loyola Street in New Orleans' Central Business District has been served with an eviction notice for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, throwing into question the future of the popular food hall and its 10 vendors. Local investment group...
wwno.org
More bus shelters, free youth fares: Public transit report calls for changes to RTA
Public transportation in New Orleans has undergone some big changes in 2022, including reconfigured bus routes, reduced fares and a new app. But there’s still a long road ahead to improving how residents move around via transit, according to an annual report from advocacy group RIDE New Orleans that combines data analysis and testimonies from transit riders.
WDSU
Fears grow that the French Quarter could be getting less attractive due to crime
NEW ORLEANS — Numbers from the New Orleans Police Department show there have been multiple shootings and one shooting death on Bourbon Street in 2022. This is on just one street within the entire French Quarter, which is a major economic driver for the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana.
