Pahrump, NV

RENO, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread

Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
RENO, NV
pvtimes.com

Cheers! Nevada tours will take visitors to Pahrump wineries, local sites

With its ribbon cutting on Oct. 26, Cheers! Nevada became Pahrump’s one-and-only guided tour company. Owner Stefanie Kai Brant, along with the assistance and support of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority and local business owners, has been busy creating guided tours that highlight Pahrump’s unique and diverse businesses, wineries, eateries and more.
PAHRUMP, NV
The Associated Press

Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review, the results and finalize the 2,575 votes cast in their rural jurisdiction east of Reno. About 72.5% of active voters in Storey County cast ballots, well above the statewide turnout total of 54.7%, according to Nevada Secretary of State data. In all, more than 1 million people statewide cast ballots in advance, by mail or in person. Commissioners in the rural counties of Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Churchill took unanimous action Wednesday to accept the results of a combined 15,797 votes.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fire breaks out in building on Paradise Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Columbia Store Opens In Reno

Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
RENO, NV

