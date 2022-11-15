Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Campaign signs removal in Reno
Pet of the Week is available at the Nevada Humane Society. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 15 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench...
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hanging By a Thread
Jackie Robinson Jr's plan to build a 23,000-seat sports and entertainment arena and luxury hotel on the Las Vegas Strip has gone through numerous ups and downs in the nine years since it was proposed. But this week the project got a bit of good news when the Clark County...
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
pvtimes.com
Cheers! Nevada tours will take visitors to Pahrump wineries, local sites
With its ribbon cutting on Oct. 26, Cheers! Nevada became Pahrump’s one-and-only guided tour company. Owner Stefanie Kai Brant, along with the assistance and support of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority and local business owners, has been busy creating guided tours that highlight Pahrump’s unique and diverse businesses, wineries, eateries and more.
Goodwill of Southern Nevada opens new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening of its new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning and it there will be some good deals. Goodwill’s 17th retail store and donation center will be located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Robindale Road. According to the National Association […]
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review, the results and finalize the 2,575 votes cast in their rural jurisdiction east of Reno. About 72.5% of active voters in Storey County cast ballots, well above the statewide turnout total of 54.7%, according to Nevada Secretary of State data. In all, more than 1 million people statewide cast ballots in advance, by mail or in person. Commissioners in the rural counties of Pershing, Lander, Mineral and Churchill took unanimous action Wednesday to accept the results of a combined 15,797 votes.
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
4 killed in fiery crash along Southern Nevada highway, police say
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that left four people dead over the weekend along a Southern Nevada highway. It happened on Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 95, near mile marker 18 in Esmerelda County, which is one mile south of Tonopah.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Charleston, Hualapai
A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way.
8newsnow.com
Fire breaks out in building on Paradise Rd.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.
2news.com
Columbia Store Opens In Reno
Columbia has a new store and it’s right here in Reno at the Summit Shopping Center. The Reno store will be the largest Columbia brand store to date and the first of its kind in the Reno-Tahoe community,
In victory speech, Joe Lombardo promises voters 'a new brand of leadership'
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo gave his first speech as governor-elect on Monday, after defeating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in the 2022 midterm election.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
Las Vegas man who voted twice using dead wife’s ballot pleads guilty, avoids jail time
A Las Vegas man who voted twice in the 2020 election with his deceased wife's ballot withdrew his plea on a felony charge Thursday and instead pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor as part of a plea deal where he avoided jail time and had to pay a $2,000 fine.
