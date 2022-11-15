Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.

