John Legend Rocks the Latin GRAMMYs Performing 'Tacones Rojos' with Sebastian Yatra
Is there anything John Legend can't do?! The EGOT winner took the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs alongside Sebastián Yatra for an electric performance of their remix of Yatra's song, "Tacones Rojos." Yatra kicked off the performance in black and white, serenading the crowd in a classic tuxedo with...
Pregnant Blake Lively Glows at American Cinematheque Awards, Honors Ryan Reynolds With Sweet Speech
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had a very special date night on Thursday. The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, was by her husband's side at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, where he was the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Boy With Big Sean
Congratulations are in order for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko who have welcomed their first child together!. On Friday, the proud parents announced the birth of their baby boy earlier this month. "After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙 11/8/22," Sean wrote on Instagram, captioning photos of himself, Jhené and their son in the hospital.
B. Smyth, R&B Singer, Dead at 28
B. Smyth, the R&B singer who earned stardom with hits like "Leggo" and "Twerkaholic," has died. He was 28. The singer's brother, Denzil Smith, took to Instagram and revealed in an emotional video that B. Smyth, born Brandon Smith, died Thursday morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He added that while the singer was in ICU, fans brought him a lot of smiles by creating social media challenges for his latest single, "Twerkaholic Part 2."
Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Firerose: Here's Everything We Know About His Fiancée and Their Romance
Love moves fast. Billy Ray Cyrus is engaged to singer Firerose after just a few months of dating. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram. But on Wednesday, Cyrus...
Keke Palmer Says She Felt 'Trapped' as a Child Actor on Nickelodeon
Keke Palmer is opening up about her experience as a child star. Appearing on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter Next Gen issue, Palmer spoke to the mag about feeling "trapped" while appearing on the Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP. Palmer, who landed the starring role on the show when she was just 15 years old, said her lowest point came during a seven-day Nickelodeon cruise during the show's three-year run.
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Almost 2-Year Romance: Report
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break nearly two years after they were first publicly linked together. According to a report, the 38-year-old actress/director and 28-year-old singer came to the amicable decision as the "As It Was" singer is on the verge of taking his Love On Tour overseas. As he prepares for that leg of his tour, Wilde's said to be focusing on her two kids -- son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms His Engagement to Firerose: 'She's the Real Deal'
After months of speculation, Billy Ray Cyrus is finally confirming his engagement to singer Firerose. The 61-year-old country crooner and the 34-year-old Australian singer, who legally changed her name to Firerose, have been sparking rumors that they're getting married for months as she regularly flashes her sparkly ring on Instagram.
Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and ET's Rachel Smith to Host CBS' 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Music City is ready to ring in the new year! CBS announced today that Jimmie Allen and Elle King will join Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith for New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Friday, Dec. 31. "When I got the call to host, I was super excited and started looking...
Patrick Dempsey Reveals the Life-Changing News He Received During ‘Enchanted’ Filming (Exclusive)
For Patrick Dempsey, his work on Enchanted holds a special place in his heart. The actor is opening up about his experiences on the set of the Disney classic while reflecting on the long-awaited sequel. Dempsey walked the carpet at the premiere of Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre in...
New Music Releases November 18: Gucci Mane, Saweetie, BROCKHAMPTON, Dermot Kennedy and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Gucci Mane shared a heartfelt new track, "Letter to Takeoff," in memory of the late Migos rapper. Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott teamed up on "Down In Atlanta." And Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares collaborated on "Tukoh Taka," the official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem, ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals
Check out the celebrities hitting the red carpet! The GQ Men of the Year Awards took place in London, England, on Nov. 16 2022, and a slew of stars showed up to celebrate.
How to Watch ‘Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium’ — The Singer's Final U.S. Performance
In 1975, Elton John wrapped his “West of the Rockies Tour” with a two-night concert at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Now the beloved singer of hits including Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer is bidding farewell to fans as he concludes his final North American tour this weekend. The livestream concert event, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, will be an iconic end to Elton's impressive career that fans won't want to miss.
