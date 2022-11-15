ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brock Burke

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

Brock Burke, a left-handed starter-turned-reliever, ended up being named the Rangers' top rookie in 2022.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Brock Burke

Statistics for 2022: Burke was 7-5 with a 1.97 ERA in 52 games (all in relief). He had nine holds. He threw 82 1/3 innings, giving up 63 hits, 25 runs (18 earned), nine home runs and 24 walks. He struck out 90. Opponents hits .211 against him and he had a 1.06 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Burke made the Opening Day roster and spent the entire season with the team.

Season Summary: The Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America named Burke the Rangers’ Rookie of the Year. Frankly, it probably wasn’t a close vote, either. Burke was, overall, one of the Rangers’ two best options out of the bullpen all season, along with fellow left-hander Matt Moore. The pair had some things in common, including both fighting long-term arm injuries to work their way back into baseball. Burke was a starter for six games in 2019, but then had to undergo Tommy John surgery. Moving him to the bullpen was a way to get him back on the mound and he flourished. With a sub-2.00 ERA and a better than 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, he was as reliable as it got out of the bullpen in 2022.

Contract Status: Burke is in his final pre-arbitration season. He is not eligible for free agency until 2027.

What’s next: Burke had a terrific year. The next step is to prove it wasn’t just a terrific year. He has good stuff and a good approach. He admitted to learning a lot working alongside a veteran pitcher like Moore (a pitcher the Rangers hope to re-sign). The Rangers would love him it if he had the same role as a year ago — set-up man who can go one, or even two innings, and hand the ball to the closer with a lead.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran | A.J. Alexy | Josh Smith | Tyson Miller | Corey Seager | Joe Barlow | Leody Taveras | Brad Miller | Drew Strotman | Josh Jung | Jon Gray | Taylor Hearn | Mitch Garver | Kevin Plawecki | Mark Mathias | John King | Charlie Culberson | Adolis García | Andy Ibáñez | Cole Ragans | Kole Calhoun | Brett Martin | Jose Leclerc | Marcus Semien | Matt Moore | Glenn Otto | Eli White | Jesus Tinoco | Sam Huff | Ricky Vanasco | Jonah Heim | Meibrys Viloria | Jonathan Hernandez | Spencer Howard | Dennis Santana | Bubba Thompson | Dane Dunning | Josh Sborz | Yerry Rodriguez | Martín Pérez

