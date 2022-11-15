ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Axios

Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago

The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative

Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, the Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution championed by Commissioner Donna Miller of the 6th District aimed at affirming Cook County’s commitment to furthering the principles of the federal Justice40 Initiative and seeking all available resources to do so. The resolution unanimously passed out of committee prior to passage by the full Board. Justice40 is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that federal agencies work with states and localities to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. The resolution directs Cook County to advance health equity and climate justice in alignment with Justice40 by applying for federal grants made available by recently passed federal legislation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees

CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Community market puts fresh spin on food bank

CHICAGO —We could all use an extra helping of kindness. Along 75th Street and Langley Avenue in Chicago, that’s what is served up every Thursday afternoon. “Sharing your strength instead of your weakness, that’s what kindness is,” Christopher Watts said. Watts is the founder of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

DMG selected as property manager for Chicago-based Noah Properties

DMG, a Chicago-based real estate firm has been selected as the exclusive property manager for Noah Proprieties multifamily apartment rentals in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This adds 700 units to DMG’s portfolio including prime locations such as:. Roselle Station Apartments: Three different two-bedroom layouts to choose from, Roselle...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’

Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation of the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many attendees came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
EVANSTON, IL
Hyperallergic

Revisiting Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Housing Project

In the summer of 1995, documentarian Frederick Wiseman and his cameraman John Davey spent five weeks at Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Homes housing project shooting Public Housing, the latest installment in the filmmaker’s career-long project of surveying institutions within contemporary Western civilization. Public Housing marked Wiseman’s 30th film,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL

