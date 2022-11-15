Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale. The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot. The land is for sale for specific uses, such...
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
fox32chicago.com
This is how much you have to make to afford a $2,600 mortgage payment
CHICAGO - Some staggering new data on homeownership is out. It shows a home buyer has to earn about $107,000 annually to afford a $2,600 monthly mortgage payment. That is 45 percent higher than a year ago. Mortgage rates have been on the rise this year at the fastest rate...
Cook County commissioners approve $8.8B budget for 2023
It includes $42 million for a guaranteed income pilot program.
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides
The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler. “Just another blow for our community,” Butler said. “I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”. A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative
Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, the Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution championed by Commissioner Donna Miller of the 6th District aimed at affirming Cook County’s commitment to furthering the principles of the federal Justice40 Initiative and seeking all available resources to do so. The resolution unanimously passed out of committee prior to passage by the full Board. Justice40 is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that federal agencies work with states and localities to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. The resolution directs Cook County to advance health equity and climate justice in alignment with Justice40 by applying for federal grants made available by recently passed federal legislation.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
CTA offering new incentives to help hire, retain employees
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority announced new incentives to hire and retain bus and rail workers. The new employee incentives have a budget of about $80 million for two years and come as the CTA works to address workforce shortages, according to a press release from the CTA. These incentives are for newly hired […]
Illinois woman convicted of $6 million Medicare fraud
An Illinois federal jury convicted a woman of conspiring to defraud Medicare of over $6 million.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County lowers adoption filing fee amid decline in registration
CHICAGO - Cook County has lowered it adoption fee to address a declining rate of adoption filings. The court filing fee, cut from $265 to $89, was approved last month by the Cook County Board, Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ office announced Tuesday. The county’s fee now matches that of...
CTA Will Give New Hires $1,000 Signing Bonus In Hopes Of Filling ‘Severe Workforce Shortage’
CHICAGO — In its latest bid to fix service problems plaguing the agency, the CTA is spending $80 million to attract new bus and train workers — including a $1,000 signing bonus. The incentives for workers come as the CTA lumbers through intense scrutiny over train and bus...
Community market puts fresh spin on food bank
CHICAGO —We could all use an extra helping of kindness. Along 75th Street and Langley Avenue in Chicago, that’s what is served up every Thursday afternoon. “Sharing your strength instead of your weakness, that’s what kindness is,” Christopher Watts said. Watts is the founder of the...
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
rejournals.com
DMG selected as property manager for Chicago-based Noah Properties
DMG, a Chicago-based real estate firm has been selected as the exclusive property manager for Noah Proprieties multifamily apartment rentals in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This adds 700 units to DMG’s portfolio including prime locations such as:. Roselle Station Apartments: Three different two-bedroom layouts to choose from, Roselle...
Looking to take Amtrak to Chicago this holiday season? You may have to change plans
Amtrak has announced morning train service between Galesburg and Chicago is on hold. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. and 381 leaving Chicago at 7:35 a.m. are canceled until mid January. The two lines have been replaced with chartered buses as alternate transportation through Jan. 16.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’
Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation of the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many attendees came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
Hyperallergic
Revisiting Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Housing Project
In the summer of 1995, documentarian Frederick Wiseman and his cameraman John Davey spent five weeks at Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Homes housing project shooting Public Housing, the latest installment in the filmmaker’s career-long project of surveying institutions within contemporary Western civilization. Public Housing marked Wiseman’s 30th film,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago groups giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is joining several West Side organizations Friday night to hand out turkeys to families in need. A giveaway was happening Friday afternoon at the 15th District police station located at 5701 West Madison Street. Frozen turkeys and sides were being distributed until 6 p.m.
