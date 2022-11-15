ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

radioplusinfo.com

11-17 arrest made in suspicious death case

Fond du Lac Police have arrested a man in the death of a Fond du Lac woman. Police identified the suspect as a 57-year-old Fond du Lac man. He’s being held in the death of 51-year-old Jacquelyn Jo Rooney.The suspect’s name was not released. He’s being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Three Madison police officers are on nondisciplinary administrative leave today after the department confirmed that three had been arrested in the last two weeks for separate, unrelated incidents. Currently, News 3 Now can confirm one of their identities and the charges they were arrested for. Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and...
MADISON, WI
WGN News

Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Man Who Killed 6 in Waukesha Christmas Parade Says He Didn't Plan It

The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year told a judge ahead of sentencing Wednesday that he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn't plan to drive into the parade route. He also offered his first apology to the dozens of people who were hurt or lost loved ones during the incident.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
cwbradio.com

One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville

One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Sheboygan County driver ignores school bus ‘stop sign’ moments before kids cross the road

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County have shared a video of a driver who ignored a school bus stop sign moments before two kids crossed the road. In a Facebook post by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a driver in a blue SUV can be seen going through flashing red lights and a displayed stop sign of a school bus that was stopping to pick kids up on Tuesday.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash

A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
MEDFORD, WI

