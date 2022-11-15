New stores open at Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Two companies are settling into new stores at Summit Fair .

HS Interiors is already open and helping customers. Shoppers will find the home decor store located near JC Penney and next to Massage Heights.

The company works with homeowners and companies to develop and execute a design.

The Furniture Mall of Missouri is also open just in time for the holiday season. It is located in the former Macy’s building.

The Furniture Mall of Missouri says the size of the building allows it to have a showroom that offers nearly four times the selection of an average furniture store.

The businesses fill the shopping area known for its mix of locally owned stores and national chain options.

