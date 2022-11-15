Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Ellen Pompeo prepares for Meredith’s farewell with note to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ viewers
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns in February, but Ellen Pompeo has already started the farewell parade. On Thursday, one week after the show aired its fiery fall finale, Pompeo took to Instagram to pen an emotional note to viewers.
Quentin Tarantino is ‘not in a giant hurry’ to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. “I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and it’s time to wrap up the show. You know, it’s…I’ve done it, I’ve given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn’t start a family until late in life,” Tarantino told CNN’s Wallace. “I’ve always kind of equated if you’re doing movies on, you know, on the level that I’ve been doing. Actually the level I’ve been allowed to do. It’s, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I’ve spent all that time on the mountain and I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more.”
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is “a dying language.”. The “Monster” and “Tully” star made the comments on Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out.
