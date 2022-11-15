Read full article on original website
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
fox44news.com
Canine Flu cases in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A local veterinary clinic reported at least three dogs in the Waco have tested positive for the H3N2 strain of the canine flu. It said the rare virus has never been detected in the Waco area before and the H3N2 strain was recently identified in 2015.
KBTX.com
Small fire extinguished in restroom at A&M Consolidated High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A small fire inside a restroom trashcan on Thursday afternoon resulted in the evacuation of staff and students at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. People were allowed back in the building just before 4 p.m. College Station...
Texas Mother Arrested and Life Upended Because Her Son Walked a Half Mile Home
When I was in second grade, I walked or rode my bike by myself frequently. The school I attended wasn't far, the neighborhood was a nice, working-class area and I enjoyed my autonomy. I think a lot of us had similar experiences as kids. It helps us gain confidence. It's part of growing up.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this two-story, four bedroom home located less than 2 miles away from Texas A&M University. This is a great home situated on an oversized lot with mature...
Pool projects incomplete, Central Texas homeowners to take legal action
BELTON, Texas — Homeowners across Central Texas have been left with no answers and they're out thousands of dollars after signing construction contracts with Belton pool company, Ocean Quest Pools, they say. They told 6 News over a dozen families reached out to Ocean Quest Pools to have pools...
fox44news.com
Traffic collision leads to outages
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Police units are working an accident in the area of East 6th Avenue and northbound Interstate 35. The department said Wednesday afternoon that a junction box was hit during a collision. Traffic lights are out on the northbound and southbound sides. The department...
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
36 children adopted on McLennan County Adoption Day
WACO, Texas — 36 children joined their forever families on Nov. 18, when McLennan County held their 15th annual Adoption Day at Baylor Law. Sounds of laughter and tears of joy reportedly filled the Kronzer Courtroom at Baylor Law as Waco Mayor Dillon Meek presented a proclamation from the city.
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 18, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to the Harker Heights JROTC! The American Legion Post 573 presented the Knights with an $8,000 donation to support their program. The Knights offers 11 competitive teams that compete throughout the region, state, and national level. Copperas Cover ISD students have raised more than $50,000...
KBTX.com
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
The first Crumbl Cookies opens in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Crumbl Cookies is celebrating its grand opening Friday in Temple. The new location on Adams Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. Every flavor from apple pie to to semi-sweet chocolate chunk is on the menu this week at the new location, but only for the next two days.
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
KWTX
Two injured in hit in run
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers are working a hit and run collision on I-14, near exit 278, and Central Texas Community College. We’re told a person was struck while helping a second pedestrian, who was also hit. According to Bryan Washko, with DPS, the person rendering aid struck the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temple, TX
Temple is a thriving city in Bell County, Texas. It's also known as the "Wildflower Capital of Texas" and was formerly a railroad town. Temple combines indoor and outdoor attractions focusing on the area's history, culture, and natural scenery. The city also boasts several family-friendly attractions and activities. Kids often...
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
