Next New York State Cannabis Control board meeting Nov. 21

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( WTEN ) — The New York State Cannabis Control Board will be hosting its next public meeting on Monday, November 21 at 10 a.m. Board member Adam Perry will be live streaming the meeting from Buffalo, and those who would like to pre-register, attend or comment at the control board meeting can do so online . The link to the control board meeting is also available online , with another link to submit a written public comment for the board meeting online as well .

Anyone who wishes to attend the meeting in person must pre-register to be allowed to participate in public comment. Public comment will be allowed during a designated comment period as part of this meeting. Based on the time allotted for public comment, the Cannabis Control Board anticipates no more than 10 individuals able to participate in public comment.

