Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Sports Preview
MAC MEN VS ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE IMO’S BOB SECHREST CLASSIC 5:00 PM CST. MAC WOMEN VS THREE RIVERS COMMUNITY COLLEGE – MO @ NEOSHO, MO REGION 16 CLASSIC AT CROWDER 1:00 PM.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC
(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Angelia Davis Signs With Bradley Softball
(Farmington) Farmington softball player Angelia Davis has known for quite some time that she would attend and play softball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, but she made it official this week by signing her letter of intent…. Davis is a two time all state talent and has helped the...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Jade Roth to Lindenwood
Farmington’s Jade Roth held her signing ceremony to attend and play volleyball for Lindenwood University last week. However, Roth says she’s known for quite some time that she would go there…. When the six footer is locked in there are few players in the state that are as...
mymoinfo.com
#8 Central vs #1 Cardinal Ritter in Class Three Quarters On J-98
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels cleared a huge hurdle in beating Valle Catholic for the Class 3 District 1 title. Valle took the MAFC title and was the only team to beat Central in the regular season. However, the bar may have just been set higher for the quarterfinal round. Valle was undefeated and the second ranked team in the state. The Cardinal Ritter Lions are undefeated and the number one ranked team in the state. The Lions have been to the state semis the last two seasons and are hungry to finish the job this year.
mymoinfo.com
MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday
(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
mymoinfo.com
Drought Improves in Some Areas But Still Persists In Other Areas of Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) More than 86-percent of Missouri is still experiencing dry or drought conditions. The latest information from the Missouri Drought Monitor map shows the southern half of Bollinger County experiencing severe drought conditions. Wayne, most of Perry, the northern end of Bollinger, the southern two-thirds of Madison and the southern...
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve & Leopold Schools Win MODOT Bridge Building Awards
(Cape Girardeau) After weeks of work building the most efficient model bridges, southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition held in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design...
mymoinfo.com
Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.
Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Shirley Ruth Eaton – Service 11/19/22 At 2 P.M.
Shirley Ruth Eaton of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 91. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Shirley Ruth Eaton is Friday afternoon from 4 until 6 and Saturday afternoon...
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
mymoinfo.com
Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Steelman) Warren – Service – 11/19/22 at 11 a.m.
Sandra “Sandy” Kay Warren of Ironton died Wednesday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Wilson Mortuary in Salem. Burial will be at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Visitation for Sandy Warren is Saturday morning from 10 until 11...
mymoinfo.com
Richard John Cuddy Jr. — Services TBA
Richard John Cuddy, Jr. of Pevely passed away Thursday, November 10th, at the age of 60. A memorial visitation will be at a later date, at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely.
mymoinfo.com
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
mymoinfo.com
Carolyn Marie (nee Vaughn) Emerson – Service – 11/19/22 at 1 p.m.
Carolyn Marie Emerson of St. Louis died November 11th at the age of 78. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Roberts Cemetery in Salem. Visitation for Carolyn Emerson is Saturday from 11 until 1 at...
mymoinfo.com
Dunklin R-5 recent and upcoming events
(Herculaneum/Pevely) There is plenty of activities happening in the Dunklin School District. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says they have an ongoing Thanksgiving food drive. My MO Info · KJ111622A.WAV. People interested in donating can drop of their turkey’s at Herculaneum high school. The Thanksgiving food drive will wrap...
mymoinfo.com
Kater Me’s 1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive in Farmington
(Farmington) First-year business Kater Me, Your Culinary Solution based in Farmington, is feeling the holiday spirit. Owners David and Linda Shaver are planning the “1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive”. David says one of the Farmington food pantries will receive all the non-perishable food donations. David...
mymoinfo.com
Phillip Lewis Henderson — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.
Philip Lewis Henderson of Festus passed away Tuesday, November 15th, he was 88 years old. The services will be held Wednesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Philip Henderson will be Tuesday (11/21) evening...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Comments / 0