ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Sports Preview

MAC MEN VS ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE IMO’S BOB SECHREST CLASSIC 5:00 PM CST. MAC WOMEN VS THREE RIVERS COMMUNITY COLLEGE – MO @ NEOSHO, MO REGION 16 CLASSIC AT CROWDER 1:00 PM.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC

(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington’s Angelia Davis Signs With Bradley Softball

(Farmington) Farmington softball player Angelia Davis has known for quite some time that she would attend and play softball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, but she made it official this week by signing her letter of intent…. Davis is a two time all state talent and has helped the...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington’s Jade Roth to Lindenwood

Farmington’s Jade Roth held her signing ceremony to attend and play volleyball for Lindenwood University last week. However, Roth says she’s known for quite some time that she would go there…. When the six footer is locked in there are few players in the state that are as...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

#8 Central vs #1 Cardinal Ritter in Class Three Quarters On J-98

(Park Hills) The Central Rebels cleared a huge hurdle in beating Valle Catholic for the Class 3 District 1 title. Valle took the MAFC title and was the only team to beat Central in the regular season. However, the bar may have just been set higher for the quarterfinal round. Valle was undefeated and the second ranked team in the state. The Cardinal Ritter Lions are undefeated and the number one ranked team in the state. The Lions have been to the state semis the last two seasons and are hungry to finish the job this year.
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday

(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve & Leopold Schools Win MODOT Bridge Building Awards

(Cape Girardeau) After weeks of work building the most efficient model bridges, southeast Missouri high school students put their bridges to the test Thursday at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition held in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenged high school juniors and seniors to design...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jason E. Stockbarger — Service 11/20/22 3 P.M.

Jason E. Stockbarger of Festus passed away Sunday, November 13th at the age of 47. A memorial gathering for Jason Stockbarger will be Sunday (11/20) afternoon from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at Second Baptist Church of Festus. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shirley Ruth Eaton – Service 11/19/22 At 2 P.M.

Shirley Ruth Eaton of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 91. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for Shirley Ruth Eaton is Friday afternoon from 4 until 6 and Saturday afternoon...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break

(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Richard John Cuddy Jr. — Services TBA

Richard John Cuddy, Jr. of Pevely passed away Thursday, November 10th, at the age of 60. A memorial visitation will be at a later date, at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely.
PEVELY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Below coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dunklin R-5 recent and upcoming events

(Herculaneum/Pevely) There is plenty of activities happening in the Dunklin School District. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says they have an ongoing Thanksgiving food drive. My MO Info · KJ111622A.WAV. People interested in donating can drop of their turkey’s at Herculaneum high school. The Thanksgiving food drive will wrap...
HERCULANEUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

Kater Me’s 1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive in Farmington

(Farmington) First-year business Kater Me, Your Culinary Solution based in Farmington, is feeling the holiday spirit. Owners David and Linda Shaver are planning the “1st Annual Give Back Black Friday Food Drive”. David says one of the Farmington food pantries will receive all the non-perishable food donations. David...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Phillip Lewis Henderson — Service 11/22/22 10 A.M.

Philip Lewis Henderson of Festus passed away Tuesday, November 15th, he was 88 years old. The services will be held Wednesday (11/22) morning at 10 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Philip Henderson will be Tuesday (11/21) evening...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy