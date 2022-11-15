Conshohocken’s Borough Council to consider making once-per-week trash collection permanent during November 16th meeting

Read full article on original website
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
morethanthecurve.com
Forte Faces aesthetics practice recently opened in Conshohocken
Forte Faces, an aesthetics practice in Conshohocken, was recently opened by nurses Sara McLaughlin and Miranda Webb. The duo has combined fifteen-plus years of experience in the aesthetic field. The practice is located at 101 East 8th Avenue (Suite 210). Forte Faces offers a selective service menu only including treatments...
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
phlcouncil.com
CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION
(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG
The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind
Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
This Bucks County Restaurant Just Opened Its Doors Under New Management
The Bucks County inn is back open under new management.Image via The Wycombe House. A Bucks County eatery has just opened under new management, offering fine fare in one go the area’s most popular towns.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town
NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
sanatogapost.com
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
sanatogapost.com
Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
aroundambler.com
Code Blue declared in Montgomery County for Thursday through Monday
The Montgomery County Commissioners have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency for Montgomery County based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Blue” goes into effect on Thursday, November 17th at 9:00 p.m. and is set to end on Monday, November 21st...
glensidelocal.com
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
penncapital-star.com
Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
sanatogapost.com
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park
SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
Airport Just Outside of Bucks County Makes the Top of the List for the Worst Flight Delays in the Country
The local airport is one of the worst when it comes to flight delays.Image via iStock. Just a stone’s throw from Bucks County, one major airport has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda wrote about the airport for Stacker.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
morethanthecurve.com
Police investigating reported theft of a running vehicle from the Wawa parking lot in West Conshohocken
The West Conshohocken Police Department shared on social media just after 3:00 p.m. (November 16th) that it had responded to a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the Wawa parking lot in West Conshohocken. According to police, the car had been left running and unlocked. The post...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
