ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken’s Borough Council to consider making once-per-week trash collection permanent during November 16th meeting

morethanthecurve.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

Forte Faces aesthetics practice recently opened in Conshohocken

Forte Faces, an aesthetics practice in Conshohocken, was recently opened by nurses Sara McLaughlin and Miranda Webb. The duo has combined fifteen-plus years of experience in the aesthetic field. The practice is located at 101 East 8th Avenue (Suite 210). Forte Faces offers a selective service menu only including treatments...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
phlcouncil.com

CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION

(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG

The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

SEPTA’s bus redesign leaves residents of Manayunk and Roxborough behind

Bus commuters in Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk neighborhoods have long dealt with late and inconsistent service. The Route 9 bus — which currently travels from Andorra to 30th Street Station and then across town on Chestnut Street — has been documented to provide the network’s worst on-time performance, with the Route 27 bus, which also serves the area, not faring much better in terms of on-time service. When SEPTA announced that a bus network redesign was in the works, many bus commuters in lower Northwest Philadelphia were hopeful. Both routes have difficulty keeping on schedule for several reasons: Buses travel on the Schuylkill Expressway and get caught in the same traffic jams individual cars are subject to. They also have long routes that go through Center City, where street congestion delays them further.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town

NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
NORRISTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Retirement Center Finishes Flood Barrier

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Providence Place Senior Living, the company that transformed the former Collegeville Inn at 4000 Ridge Pike into senior citizen residences for independent and assisted living, and memory care, said Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022) it completed construction of a secondary flood barrier wall on its west side. It’s designed to protect the facility from Perkiomen Creek overflows.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Challenges to Montgomery County ballots likely to determine Pa. House control

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives likely will be determined by 59 provisional ballots in Montgomery County’s closely contested 151st Legislative District. Democratic challenger Melissa Ceratto holds a 37-vote lead over incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, a spokesperson for Montgomery County said. Earlier this week, Stephens held...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park

SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner looking for Reading woman's next of kin

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rebecca Ann Miller, 45, was pronounced dead Friday in her Reading residence, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy